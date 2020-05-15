If Obama left the reserve empty, why didn't Trump restock? – Up News Info

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was questioned on Friday about a lingering question about her response to the coronavirus: Why didn't she fill the national reserve for medical supplies in the three years since President Donald Trump was in the position?

After McEnany repeated Trump's frequent claim that his predecessor, Barack Obama, left the "cabinets" without the strategic supply necessary to combat a pandemic, he was asked why the President did not act to fill it in while he was in office. The charge.

While McEnany insisted that the President "immediately went into action" when supplies for health workers needed to be obtained, NBC News correspondent Shannon Pennypence asked if there was any effort to replenish supplies before January 2020, when the coronavirus outbreak.

McEnany said that Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services, told him that “when we came to the federal government we were on the brink, we were in very hostile confrontations with various powers due to the foreign policy of the Obama administration. And there were real threats of bioterrorism. And that was the immediate threat that the administration focused on in terms of the reservation. "

Earlier this month, ABC News's David Muir asked Trump why the administration was not replenishing stocks while in office.

"Well, to be honest, I have a lot to do," Trump replied. "We had many people who refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time in Russia, Russia, Russia, which turned out to be a complete hoax. And then they did Ukraine, Ukraine, and that was a complete hoax. Then they accused the President of the United States for no reason. "

Trump's claim that his predecessor left stocks depleted has also been questioned. Factcheck.org called it false, Politifact deemed it mostly false, and The Washington Post Fact Checker said it was misleading, with the caveat that Trump could have specifically addressed the lack of N95 masks.

McEnany, however, tried to focus on the efforts of the Trump administration this year, which he said was "extraordinary." She insisted that "they made the transition as quickly as possible and filled the empty cabinets that President Obama left behind."

Concerns about the administration's readiness took on new relevance this week after Rick Bright, a former Department of Health and Human Services official, testified before a Congressional committee that his warnings in January and February of the need for fans, masks and other supplies was not heard