Hugh Dancy thanks Claire Danes' ex-boyfriend for making her his wife

During an interview on SiriusXM, the & # 39; Hannibal & # 39; actor is asked to share his opinion on the previous revelation of his actress wife about cleaning his & # 39; palate & # 39; after going on a date with someone else.

Claire danes& # 39; husband Hugh dancy has hilariously thanked her one-night-long ex-boyfriend for being an "inappropriate lover" after "Homeland"The star revealed that the night made her realize her true feelings for her now spouse.

The actress revealed during a conversation on Dax Shepardthe podcast "Armchair Expert" that she intended to enjoy as a single woman before meeting Hugh on the set of the 2007 film "NightHowever, after going on a date with someone she did not name, Claire joked that she had "cleansed her palate" and went back to work on the film and knew she would end up marrying Hugh.

The British star responded to his wife's admission during an interview on SiriusXM on Wednesday May 13, when presenter Michelle Collins asked him, "Do you have an answer for your wife, who I'm sure is in the next room? sleep without someone else to know that you, the charming Hugh Dancy, is who he wants to spend the rest of his life with?

Responding, Hugh said, "I can only say, I am truly glad that my wife has chosen to have an overnight affair with an inappropriate lover."

He also clarified that he and Claire were not dating at the time of their one-night relationship with another person, adding: "We weren't in a relationship when that happened. She was single. I was single. We were both clearly thinking about it. "

Claire and Hugh were married in 2009 and share two children together.