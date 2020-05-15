HTGAWM series finale kills Kenalizar

So Wes wasn't alive after all.

%MINIFYHTML284ccf232a3b8414de76f6de0e0a60f917%

As some suspected but few wanted to believe, the Alfie Enoch who walked Annalize's funeral was actually an adult Christopher, because, as many suspected and everyone wanted to believe, Annalize's funeral actually takes place decades into the future. She won her trial and lived a long and happy life with Tegan at her side, although it's not as if there was no harm in the process.

A flashforward at the beginning of the episode told us that someone would scream out of court, and we spent most of the episode believing that Annalize was the victim. But that was not the case. Frank spiraled after learning who his real parents are, and when Annalize was giving a victory interview on the steps outside of court, Frank came in with a gun and shot the governor. But the governor's guards responded, killing both Frank and Bonnie, who had tried to stop him.

Ever since Annalize won her trial, Connor went to jail and tried to divorce Oliver before leaving. Oliver had even been ready to lie down on the stand against Annalize to keep Connor out of jail, but at the funeral we saw them together and still married, so everything will be fine someday.