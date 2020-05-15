HTGAWM series finale kills Kenalizar

So Wes wasn't alive after all.
As some suspected but few wanted to believe, the Alfie Enoch who walked Annalize's funeral was actually an adult Christopher, because, as many suspected and everyone wanted to believe, Annalize's funeral actually takes place decades into the future. She won her trial and lived a long and happy life with Tegan at her side, although it's not as if there was no harm in the process.
A flashforward at the beginning of the episode told us that someone would scream out of court, and we spent most of the episode believing that Annalize was the victim. But that was not the case. Frank spiraled after learning who his real parents are, and when Annalize was giving a victory interview on the steps outside of court, Frank came in with a gun and shot the governor. But the governor's guards responded, killing both Frank and Bonnie, who had tried to stop him.
Ever since Annalize won her trial, Connor went to jail and tried to divorce Oliver before leaving. Oliver had even been ready to lie down on the stand against Annalize to keep Connor out of jail, but at the funeral we saw them together and still married, so everything will be fine someday.
We also saw Nate work his way into his justice center, while Michaela, with two daughters by her side, was sworn in as a judge. Christopher attended the funeral with his mother, but it was clear that he had never met any of his old friends from law school.
The final scene served as a mirror to the first scene in the series, with Christopher riding his bike to law class, only this time he's the teacher and he's teaching "How to Escape the Murder,quot; just like his mentor did.
So it turns out that you can really get away with the murder, especially if you're Annalize Keating and you can give a speech like the one she gave as her final remarks on how she can be flawed but she's not a murderer. And at this point it seems like it should be a lie, but it isn't! Annalize is not an assassin, although almost everyone around her is.
RIP for Annalize Keating and for this show. It has been a wild journey.
How to escape murder broadcast on ABC.
