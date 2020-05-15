How to watch the Graduate Together Class of 2020 special

While high school seniors may not be donning their caps and gowns on school grounds this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is still an epic graduation ceremony in their honor!
In case you haven't heard, this Saturday (May 16) celebrities, educators, and inspirational figures from across the country are coming together virtually to celebrate high school seniors during the Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class special.
The event organized by the LeBron James Family Foundation (in conjunction with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation Partner) will feature graduation messages, musical performances, and inspiring vignettes of figures such as Barack Obama, LeBron James, National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Zendaya, David Dobrik, the Jonas brothers and many more!
Check out all the details on how to watch below so you can tune in to all the action.
When is the Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class Special?
On Saturday, May 16, the special event will air simultaneously on a variety of networks, cable channels and social platforms on 8 p.m. ET / PT, 7 p.m. CONNECTICUT.
How can I see the event?
NBC, ABC, FOX and CBS will broadcast the simulcast alongside their cable partners ABC News Live, Bleacher Report, California Music Channel, CNN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX Now, FOX News Channel, Freeform, The ROK Channel, The Washington Post and Univision (which will broadcast a Spanish version of the special).
Additionally, viewers can watch the show on streaming and social platforms, including complex networks, the Facebook app, SiriusXM, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube
Who will I see involved in the event?
There's an exciting lineup of actors, musicians, political figures and more scheduled to make an appearance!
Those who honor graduates include Lana Condor, Dolan Twins, Liza Koshy, Maren Morris, Olivia Wilde, Bad Bunny, KAROL G, Charli D & # 39; Amelio, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams and Nobel prize Malala Yousafzai.
You can see the full list of everyone involved on the Graduate Together site.
How can I get involved?
Students, teachers, and families can tag posts on social media with the hashtag #GraduateTogether or share their stories on the event website to join the conversation.
Additionally, graduates can share their photos and stories in the #GraduateTogether virtual yearbook and can even use a special #GraduateTogether lens on Snapchat that will feature a black and white polka dot background perfect to use as a portrait.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
