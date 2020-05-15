How to watch the Graduate Together Class of 2020 special

While high school seniors may not be donning their caps and gowns on school grounds this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is still an epic graduation ceremony in their honor!

%MINIFYHTMLcc3da27266975bc77c7db4fc819b514a19%

In case you haven't heard, this Saturday (May 16) celebrities, educators, and inspirational figures from across the country are coming together virtually to celebrate high school seniors during the Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class special.

The event organized by the LeBron James Family Foundation (in conjunction with the XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation Partner) will feature graduation messages, musical performances, and inspiring vignettes of figures such as Barack Obama, LeBron James, National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Zendaya, David Dobrik, the Jonas brothers and many more!

Check out all the details on how to watch below so you can tune in to all the action.