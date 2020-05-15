How to View Virtual Event # Opdu Winfrey’s Graduation2020 Online – Up News Info

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and BJ Novak are the co-hosts of #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which kicks off on Friday at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT on Facebook Watch. The live-loaded event, which includes appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Cardi B, Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles.

Winfrey will provide the starting address for the virtual ceremony, targeting this year's senior graduates whose ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic (see full list of scheduled guests below).

Miley Cyrus is expected to perform her single "The Climb" during the multi-hour event, which will be available on Facebook Watch and Instagram. You can also watch the live broadcast here:

Winfrey's event precedes Saturday's Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class special that will be broadcast simultaneously on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC among 20 other media. Former President Barack Obama will deliver a kick-off message at that event, organized by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Here's the full list of Winfrey's scheduled guests:

Jennifer Garner

Awkwafina

Lil nas x

Amy Schumer

Cardi B

Matthew McConaughey

Kristen bell

Gloria Estefan

Jonathan Van Ness

Selena Gomez

Sterling K. Brown

AnnaSophia Robb

Antoni Porowski

Ashley Graham

Bobby berk

Chrissy Metz

Daddy Yankee

David Oyelowo

Gordon Ramsay

Hailee Steinfeld

Huda and Mona Kattan

Iliza Shlesinger

J.J. Watt

Kandi Burruss

Karamo Brown

Kofi Kingston

La La Anthony

Lacy Evans

Lana Condor

Lisa Leslie

Lisa Vanderpump

Luke Bryan

Marlee Matlin

Milo Ventimiglia

Nick Kroll

Steve Aoki

Steve Harvey

Tim Tebow

Tori Kelly

Usher

Whitney Cummings

Yara Shahidi