How to View Virtual Event # Opdu Winfrey’s Graduation2020 Online – Up News Info

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and BJ Novak are the co-hosts of #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which kicks off on Friday at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT on Facebook Watch. The live-loaded event, which includes appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Cardi B, Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, and Simone Biles.
Winfrey will provide the starting address for the virtual ceremony, targeting this year's senior graduates whose ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic (see full list of scheduled guests below).
Miley Cyrus is expected to perform her single "The Climb" during the multi-hour event, which will be available on Facebook Watch and Instagram. You can also watch the live broadcast here:
Winfrey's event precedes Saturday's Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class special that will be broadcast simultaneously on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC among 20 other media. Former President Barack Obama will deliver a kick-off message at that event, organized by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.
Here's the full list of Winfrey's scheduled guests:
Jennifer Garner
Awkwafina
Lil nas x
Amy Schumer
Cardi B
Matthew McConaughey
Kristen bell
Gloria Estefan
Jonathan Van Ness
Selena Gomez
Sterling K. Brown
AnnaSophia Robb
Antoni Porowski
Ashley Graham
Bobby berk
Chrissy Metz
Daddy Yankee
David Oyelowo
Gordon Ramsay
Hailee Steinfeld
Huda and Mona Kattan
Iliza Shlesinger
J.J. Watt
Kandi Burruss
Karamo Brown
Kofi Kingston
La La Anthony
Lacy Evans
Lana Condor
Lisa Leslie
Lisa Vanderpump
Luke Bryan
Marlee Matlin
Milo Ventimiglia
Nick Kroll
Steve Aoki
Steve Harvey
Tim Tebow
Tori Kelly
Usher
Whitney Cummings
Yara Shahidi
