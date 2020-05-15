How to see the Bundesliga in the USA USA: Full TV program for the 2020 season on Fox Sports channels

If you're a staunch Bundesliga fan, casual football fan, or just a private sports fan looking for something to pass the time, the return of the Bundesliga is welcome.
This is a great weekend to get hooked on German football, with the famous "Revierderby,quot; rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke kicking things off on Saturday, Bayern Munich returned to action on Sunday and Bayer Leverkusen faced off. with Werder Bremen on Monday.
Here's a complete guide to watching Bundesliga soccer in the United States, including start times and TV channels for each game during the resumption of the 2020 season.
How to see the Bundesliga in the USA USA
Fox is the home of the Bundesliga broadcast in the United States with games rotating between FS1 and FS2 by cable. Those with access to Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Soccer Match Pass can also view the games. Bundesliga games can be streamed through Fox or fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
2020 Bundesliga TV schedule
Matchday 27
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Accessory
|Friday May 22
|2:30 pm.
|Hertha Berlin vs. Berlin Union
|Saturday May 23
|09:30 am.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|Saturday May 23
|09:30 am.
|Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund
|Saturday May 23
|09:30 am.
|Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen
|Saturday May 23
|09:30 am.
|Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim
|Saturday May 23
|12:30 pm.
|Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|Sunday, May 24
|7:30 am.
|Schalke vs Augsburg
|Sunday, May 24
|09:30 am.
|Mainz vs RB Leipzig
|Sunday, May 24
|12 p.m.
|Cologne vs Fortuna Dusseldorf
Matchday 28
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Accessory
|Tuesday May 26
|12:30 pm.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
|Tuesday May 26
|2:30 pm.
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg
|Tuesday May 26
|2:30 pm.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg
|Tuesday May 26
|2:30 pm.
|Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Wednesday, May 27
|12:30 pm.
|RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin
|Wednesday, May 27
|2:30 pm.
|Hoffenheim vs. Cologne
|Wednesday, May 27
|2:30 pm.
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke
|Wednesday, May 27
|2:30 pm.
|Augsburg vs. Paderborn
|Wednesday, May 27
|2:30 pm.
|Union Berlin vs. Mainz
Matchday 29
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Accessory
|Friday, May 29
|2:30 pm.
|Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|Saturday May 30
|09:30 am.
|Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|Saturday May 30
|09:30 am.
|Hertha Berlin vs. Augsburg
|Saturday May 30
|09:30 am.
|Mainz vs. Hoffenheim
|Saturday May 30
|09:30 am.
|Schalke vs. Werder Bremen
|Saturday May 30
|12:30 pm.
|Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
|Sunday, May 31
|09:30 am.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Union berlin
|Sunday, May 31
|12 p.m.
|Paderborn against Borussia Dortmund
|Monday June 1
|2:30 pm.
|Cologne vs. RB Leipzig
Matchday 30
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Accessory
|June 5-8
|TBD
|Borussia Dortmund against Hertha Berlin
|June 5-8
|TBD
|RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn
|June 5-8
|TBD
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich
|June 5-8
|TBD
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz
|June 5-8
|TBD
|Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg
|June 5-8
|TBD
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hoffenheim
|June 5-8
|TBD
|Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|June 5-8
|TBD
|Augsburg vs. Cologne
|June 5-8
|TBD
|Union Berlin vs. Schalke
Matchday 31
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Accessory
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Mainz vs. Augsburg
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Cologne vs. Berlin Union
|June 12-14
|TBD
|Paderborn vs. Werder Bremen
Matchday 32
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Accessory
|June 16-17
|TBD
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz
|June 16-17
|TBD
|RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
|June 16-17
|TBD
|Bayer Leverkusen against Cologne
|June 16-17
|TBD
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg
|June 16-17
|TBD
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke
|June 16-17
|TBD
|Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich
|June 16-17
|TBD
|Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin
|June 16-17
|TBD
|Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim
|June 16-17
|TBD
|Union Berlin vs. Paderborn
Matchday 33
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Accessory
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|Hoffenheim vs. Berlin Union
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Augsburg
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|Hertha Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|Mainz vs. Werder Bremen
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|Schalke vs. Wolfsburg
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|Cologne vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|Saturday June 20
|09:30 am.
|Paderborn vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach
Matchday 34
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Accessory
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Paderborn
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Werder Bremen vs. Cologne
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Freiburg vs. Schalke
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig
|Saturday June 27
|09:30 am.
|Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
Bundesliga standings
Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the table with 55 points, but is far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other five best teams: in second place Borussia Dortmund (51 points), in fifth place Leverkusen (47 points) and at home against fourth place Borussia Monchengladbach (49 points), for What the title, as well as fourth place in the Champions League, is still at stake.
Towards the center of the table is a battle for sixth place to claim last place in the Europa League. Schalke currently holds the position, but only nine points separate them from 13th place Hertha Berlin, making it a tight competition.
At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, although Bremen has a game in hand at 16th place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only has a score of four points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation playoff with the third-place team in the Bundesliga 2.
|Pos.
|Equipment
|Games
|points
|Win
|Raffles
|Losses
|Difference of objectives
|one
|Bayern Munich
|25
|55
|17
|4 4
|4 4
|+47
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|51
|fifteen
|6 6
|4 4
|+35
|3
|RB Leipzig
|25
|fifty
|14
|8
|3
|+36
|4 4
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|25
|49
|fifteen
|4 4
|6 6
|+19
|5 5
|Bayer Leverkusen
|25
|47
|14
|5 5
|6 6
|+15
|6 6
|Schalke
|25
|37
|9 9
|10
|6 6
|-3
|7 7
|Wolfsburg
|25
|36
|9 9
|9 9
|7 7
|+4
|8
|Freiburg
|25
|36
|10
|6 6
|9 9
|-one
|9 9
|Hoffenheim
|25
|35
|10
|5 5
|10
|-8
|10
|Koln
|25
|32
|10
|2
|13
|-6
|eleven
|Union berlin
|25
|30
|9 9
|3
|13
|-9
|12
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|24
|28
|8
|4 4
|12
|-3
|13
|Hertha Berlin
|25
|28
|7 7
|7 7
|eleven
|-sixteen
|14
|Augsburg
|25
|27
|7 7
|6 6
|12
|-sixteen
|fifteen
|Mainz
|25
|26
|8
|2
|fifteen
|-19
|sixteen
|Fortuna Dusseldorf
|25
|22
|5 5
|7 7
|13
|-2. 3
|17
|Werder Bremen
|24
|18 years
|4 4
|6 6
|14
|-28
|18 years
|Paderborn
|25
|sixteen
|4 4
|4 4
|17
|-26
