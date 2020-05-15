How to see the Bundesliga in the USA USA: Full TV program for the 2020 season on Fox Sports channels

If you're a staunch Bundesliga fan, casual football fan, or just a private sports fan looking for something to pass the time, the return of the Bundesliga is welcome.

This is a great weekend to get hooked on German football, with the famous "Revierderby,quot; rivalry between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke kicking things off on Saturday, Bayern Munich returned to action on Sunday and Bayer Leverkusen faced off. with Werder Bremen on Monday.

Here's a complete guide to watching Bundesliga soccer in the United States, including start times and TV channels for each game during the resumption of the 2020 season.

How to see the Bundesliga in the USA USA

Fox is the home of the Bundesliga broadcast in the United States with games rotating between FS1 and FS2 by cable. Those with access to Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Soccer Match Pass can also view the games. Bundesliga games can be streamed through Fox or fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

2020 Bundesliga TV schedule

Matchday 27

Date Time (ET) Accessory Friday May 22 2:30 pm. Hertha Berlin vs. Berlin Union Saturday May 23 09:30 am. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen Saturday May 23 09:30 am. Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund Saturday May 23 09:30 am. Freiburg vs. Werder Bremen Saturday May 23 09:30 am. Paderborn vs. Hoffenheim Saturday May 23 12:30 pm. Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Sunday, May 24 7:30 am. Schalke vs Augsburg Sunday, May 24 09:30 am. Mainz vs RB Leipzig Sunday, May 24 12 p.m. Cologne vs Fortuna Dusseldorf

Matchday 28

Date Time (ET) Accessory Tuesday May 26 12:30 pm. Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday May 26 2:30 pm. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg Tuesday May 26 2:30 pm. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg Tuesday May 26 2:30 pm. Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach Wednesday, May 27 12:30 pm. RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin Wednesday, May 27 2:30 pm. Hoffenheim vs. Cologne Wednesday, May 27 2:30 pm. Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke Wednesday, May 27 2:30 pm. Augsburg vs. Paderborn Wednesday, May 27 2:30 pm. Union Berlin vs. Mainz

Matchday 29

Date Time (ET) Accessory Friday, May 29 2:30 pm. Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen Saturday May 30 09:30 am. Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Saturday May 30 09:30 am. Hertha Berlin vs. Augsburg Saturday May 30 09:30 am. Mainz vs. Hoffenheim Saturday May 30 09:30 am. Schalke vs. Werder Bremen Saturday May 30 12:30 pm. Bayern Munich vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf Sunday, May 31 09:30 am. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Union berlin Sunday, May 31 12 p.m. Paderborn against Borussia Dortmund Monday June 1 2:30 pm. Cologne vs. RB Leipzig

Matchday 30

Date Time (ET) Accessory June 5-8 TBD Borussia Dortmund against Hertha Berlin June 5-8 TBD RB Leipzig vs. Paderborn June 5-8 TBD Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich June 5-8 TBD Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz June 5-8 TBD Werder Bremen vs. Wolfsburg June 5-8 TBD Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Hoffenheim June 5-8 TBD Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach June 5-8 TBD Augsburg vs. Cologne June 5-8 TBD Union Berlin vs. Schalke

Matchday 31

Date Time (ET) Accessory June 12-14 TBD Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach June 12-14 TBD Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg June 12-14 TBD Hoffenheim vs. RB Leipzig June 12-14 TBD Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund June 12-14 TBD Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt June 12-14 TBD Mainz vs. Augsburg June 12-14 TBD Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen June 12-14 TBD Cologne vs. Berlin Union June 12-14 TBD Paderborn vs. Werder Bremen

Matchday 32

Date Time (ET) Accessory June 16-17 TBD Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz June 16-17 TBD RB Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf June 16-17 TBD Bayer Leverkusen against Cologne June 16-17 TBD Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Wolfsburg June 16-17 TBD Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke June 16-17 TBD Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich June 16-17 TBD Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin June 16-17 TBD Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim June 16-17 TBD Union Berlin vs. Paderborn

Matchday 33

Date Time (ET) Accessory Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg Saturday June 20 09:30 am. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Hoffenheim vs. Berlin Union Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Augsburg Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Hertha Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Mainz vs. Werder Bremen Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Schalke vs. Wolfsburg Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Cologne vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Saturday June 20 09:30 am. Paderborn vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach

Matchday 34

Date Time (ET) Accessory Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Mainz Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hertha Berlin Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Paderborn Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Werder Bremen vs. Cologne Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Freiburg vs. Schalke Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Augsburg vs. RB Leipzig Saturday June 27 09:30 am. Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Bundesliga standings

Bayern Munich is currently at the top of the table with 55 points, but is far from over. The Bavarians still have to face three of the other five best teams: in second place Borussia Dortmund (51 points), in fifth place Leverkusen (47 points) and at home against fourth place Borussia Monchengladbach (49 points), for What the title, as well as fourth place in the Champions League, is still at stake.

Towards the center of the table is a battle for sixth place to claim last place in the Europa League. Schalke currently holds the position, but only nine points separate them from 13th place Hertha Berlin, making it a tight competition.

At the bottom are Paderborn and Werder Bremen, although Bremen has a game in hand at 16th place Fortuna Dusseldorf and only has a score of four points. The team that finishes 16th at the end of the season plays in a relegation playoff with the third-place team in the Bundesliga 2.