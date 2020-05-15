How the viral video "Plandemic,quot; became a poster for erroneous information about the coronavirus – BGR

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak that turned into a deadly global pandemic, myths and misinformation have gone hand in hand with the spread of the virus, which has now sickened more than 4.4 million people worldwide. .

A nearly half-hour film titled Plandemic It has become a kind of poster for misinformation about the coronavirus, being banned by major social media platforms but finding a ready and receptive audience in the dark corners of the Internet.

A signal from a protester at a recent meeting in California stated: “We are in this plandemic! Open CA now. "

In case you missed something in any way, it is a thank you to a nearly half hour video of the same name that was uploaded to the internet earlier this month and quickly started circulating on Facebook and YouTube at his way of becoming a kind of poster for disinformation in the coronavirus era. Its centerpiece is an interview with Judy Mikovits, a former molecular biologist, who claims a number of wild claims, such as the claim that US health officials. USA They are purposely inflating the coronavirus numbers and that a sinister group of elites, including Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci are taking advantage of this crisis to earn money.

This is the kind of thing that has been circulating, unfortunately, since almost the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Myths and misinformation have spread more or less in line with the virus itself, leading to a series of popular but misleading assumptions about COVID-19. However, one of the most egregious lies about the virus is the one spread by the Plandemic video that is probably most responsible for his blackout on social media: his claim that wearing a face mask could put him off plus at risk of getting sick from coronavirus.

In fact, a Facebook representative has pointed out that claim as the reason why the social network removed it from the service on May 6, the day YouTube also did the same.

Mikki Willis, the filmmaker behind the video, does not apologize.

"We made the video go viral," he told the Los Angeles Times. “We knew that the brand was conspiring and shocking. Unfortunately, in this age, you have to be that to get people's attention. But I think it would go viral to this degree, I don't think anyone can project it. "

Willis told the newspaper that he paid the film's production costs and was motivated in part by his concerns about vaccines and his perception that the pharmaceutical industry is corrupt. The latter was inspired by his mother's death from cancer when he was a young man, something he believes was caused, at least in part, by medical treatments that may have exacerbated his condition.

Through mutual acquaintances, Willis met Mikovits (who is loved by anti-vaxxers). And to find the title of his film, Willis turned to where else? – your followers on Facebook.

Coronavirus protesters gather in California Image Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock