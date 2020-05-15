How Scottie Pippen's trash talk helped the Bulls steal Game 1 of the 1997 Finals

When it comes to trash talking, no one in NBA history can hope to match the pure and brutally effective attack that Michael Jordan would regularly unleash on his opponents.

Except for one glorious moment on Sunday, June 1, 1997, Game 1 of the 1997 NBA Finals, when Scottie Pippen, who generally speaks quietly, produced a six-word burn that changed not just the game's outcome , but the whole series:

"The postman doesn't deliver on Sunday."

That brilliant line, of course, was personally delivered to 1997 NBA MVP Karl Malone, aka "The Mailman." He was on the foul line with two shots and the marker tied 82-82; He had a chance to steal Game 1 in Chicago with 9.2 seconds remaining in regulation. The fact that he was in that position after Jordan had blocked a lead shot made the stage that much better for Jazz fans.

That is, until Pippen derailed everything in one sentence. Malone missed both shots, and Jordan hit a bell to steal an 84-82 victory in Chicago.

According to ESPN, who put together a fascinating oral story about the sequence, Pippen "just whispered in his ear, 'The postman doesn't meet on Sundays.'"

Malone performed his pre-shot ritual without issue, but seemed awkward when the ball left his hands. Pippen stepped in front of him again after the shot missed, causing Malone to say "Yes, yes,quot; and backed into the half court, hands on hips, to regain his composure. The second shot missed too.

Said Sam Smith, Chicago Tribune reporter and bestselling author "The Jordan Rules,quot;: "If there is a ranking for such things, and I have no doubt that someone has probably created such a list, then this line would definitely have to be there The perfect thing was the intelligence: it's Sunday, it's The Mailman. It just fit in. It was like a big lede to a news story: the perfect tone at the perfect time, that just didn't hit very often.

"Everyone in the press room was fighting over that line. I'm going to use it in my story. No, I'm using it in my column. Especially because it was Pippen. Scottie wasn't exactly the happy type of person. He was not someone who was quick with a joke, never really … This was something Jordan would have said. He would have been the ideal Jordan. "Off the rubbish line of conversation, so much so that we always wondered if Jordan had it had fed. No one ever did. "

That said, Pippen told ESPN that he did not know that he had affected Malone until he lost both shots. And he said he wished the line had never gotten out, because it was an inside joke between the two (Pippen and Malone may have felt like kindred spirits since they were both from the rural south. Pippen's brother was also a mail carrier).

Regardless, the Bulls capitalized on the momentum for a comfortable 97-85 victory in Game 2. The Jazz tied the series with victories in Games 3 and 4, but Chicago, spurred by Jordan's famous "Flu Game,quot; in Game 5, he ended up winning the next two games for the second championship of his second three mob.

And it all started with a comment from Pippen.

"To this day," Pippen told ESPN, "I think that's the best line in basketball."