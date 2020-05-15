How can we kill the coronavirus? – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2192dc52785ab45dbb506b124ae05e5117%

Despite all the difficulties this new coronavirus has given us, coronaviruses themselves are relatively easy to kill.

"Soap is a wonderful way to kill the virus," says Dr. Erin Sheets, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Minnesota Duluth. "Any kind of soap will work."

And here is why. The coronavirus is surrounded by a layer of lipids and proteins that can latch onto a person's airway cells. Soap not only dissolves those liquids, it also unfolds the proteins.

"Then the envelope that protects the virus disappears," says Dr. Sheets.

Alcohol hand sanitizer works similarly to soap, which is the preferred method of killing the virus. This is partly because people wash their hands more thoroughly with soap than with hand sanitizer and partly because soap removes virus particles.

"It all goes down the drain, which makes it a little better than the hand sanitizer that would leave dead viral particles on your hands," she says.

Many of the disinfectant sprays or wipes that people use on surfaces work differently. They are more likely to contain chlorine, which destroys all organic matter.

Dr. Sheets says bleach is your surface disinfectant if you can't find cleaning solutions in the store. It is important to dilute the bleach (with water only) and use it in a well ventilated room. He also recommends testing it on the surface so it doesn't stain or destroy it. Bleach works best with the virus on surfaces free of dirt, crumbs, or other organic matter.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has more detailed information on how to disinfect using diluted household bleach solutions. The CDC also says that people can use alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol to disinfect.

CDC recommends routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, such as door knobs, counters, and faucets. But, if someone in the home is sick, then high contact surfaces should be disinfected. All EPA-registered disinfectants have detailed instructions on how to use them to properly disinfect surfaces.

Dr. Sheets would not recommend that people make their own disinfectants, but might consider making simple homemade hand sanitizers if commercial products were not available.

The Up News Info kitchen pantry scientist makes his homemade hand sanitizer with ¾ cup 91% isopropyl alcohol and ¼ cup aloe vera gel. The CDC says that alcohol-based hand sanitizers should contain at least 60% alcohol.

"Soap and water should be your choice, 20 seconds and be sure to get into all those cracks," says Dr. Sheets.