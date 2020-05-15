How a rejected My Little Pony game helped save a historic tournament

%MINIFYHTML1f477086c2d34412cc4a805a62f4540e19%

This is a coronavirus story with a happy ending. We could all use a happy ending right now, remember those? It all started more than seven years ago, long before "pandemic,quot; was a word I had to hear every day, with a group of fans from My little pony's friendship is magical T.V. series.

In this more innocent time, you may have jumped online not to read the latest virus news, but to find an article that honestly explains to you about bronies and how young adults were really connecting with this cartoon about ponies and friendship. . You may have rolled your eyes a little. But don't judge!

(Full disclosure, my youngest daughter is a huge fan, and I've probably seen almost every episode to pieces already. It's the polar opposite of Hasbro's toy commercials disguised as my childhood shows; well written, thoughtful, and nuanced, with themes that don't insult your intelligence. I can understand how someone would want to connect with such a world. The cartoons I saw frankly suck in comparison.)

These fans in particular were interested in things like games, storytelling, and animation, and thought, "What better way to express our fandom than by doing a My Little Ponythemed fighting game?

They called themselves Mane6, and using a commercial package called Fighter Maker 2k, they started building a game. As they released development footage, their game became popular with the pony fan community, and they were encouraged to take it seriously and try to deliver as polished a product as they could with their limited experience and the limitations of the tool they were using. .

Before spoiling the rest of the story, I recommend this documentary on what happened next if you have 40 minutes to spare:

With spoilers, but I think we all saw this twist in the plot: Hasbro found out about the game, and the lawyers and cease and desist letters came out. Game over, years of work down the drain. The IP was off limits, and the old janky game engine the team was using wasn't very good to start with. It felt like there was nothing to save, and Mane6 was ready to give up.

So Mane6 received an offer of help from an unexpected source. On February 8, 2013 Lauren Faust, the creator of My little pony's friendship is magical He contacted the superfans via Twitter. She had been following the progress of the game along with the rest of the community, and knew what it was like to work so hard on a passion project. She asked Mane6, "Do you want some original characters to make a new game?"

I'd like to stop the story for a moment to really appreciate how amazing Lauren did here. She didn't know these guys, she owed them nothing, and they were messing with the intellectual property that she created. We've seen over and over what normally happens in these situations, and it's not about "creator offers to draw a new art for the fan project,quot;, let alone helping with all the work that involves not just design. original characters, but all animation. A fighting game requires.

How could the people at Mane6 not accept Lauren in their offer? They had to. Lauren talks about exactly how much work went into the project in the previous documentary; suffice it to say it was a big job, but it kept its promise.

So that's half the puzzle, but Mane6 was still stuck with this old game creator and all the limitations that come with it. The solution to that problem came when Lab Zero Games, creator of the independent fighting game Skull girls, offered to give Mane6 its engine for free as part of an extended goal on a Kickstarter project to Skull girls DLC Fans stepped forward, and Mane6 had a modern game engine to work with.

Flame violence on sheep.

Tie that deer. Mane6

Bear boss battle. Mane6 %MINIFYHTML1f477086c2d34412cc4a805a62f4540e20%

This pixel art adventure mode is called Salt Mines. Mane6

Get loot.

This is where Mane6 managed to help save the day. With the help of Lauren and Skull girls engine, Mane6 made a new and original fighting game called The herds that fight. The characters are still animals, but now include species like a sheep, a llama, a cow, a deer, and a dragon. There's a deep, free-form combo system, an in-depth tutorial to teach you how to play, a pixel art-based single-player adventure mode, and most importantly for this story, the engine gave the game GGPO.

GGPO (which stands for Good Game, Peace Out) is an open source software development kit that gives your game point-to-point networking called rollback. For the most complete and nerdy explanation of exactly how rollback works on the internet, you can read our guest feature here: Explain how fighting games use rollback and delay based network code.

("Fantastic article," says long-time Up News Info reader and subscriber Ragashingo. "I'm not interested in fighting games, but the details here and the examples of how to design animations correctly can hide the network lag was a lot of fun. to read. ")

For those who don't want the deep explanation, this is what the GGPO documentation says:

Traditional techniques explain network transmission time by adding delay to player input, resulting in a slow and slow gaming feel. The reversal network uses input prediction and speculative execution to send players' inputs to the game immediately, providing the illusion of a zero-latency network. Using reversal, the same timings, reactions, visual and audio queues, and muscle memory that your players accumulate playing offline translate directly online.

So reversal games allow you to play fighting games online and make them feel essentially the same as offline play. The other style of network code in fighting games, based on delay, doesn't allow it. And unfortunately, delay based games are more common, especially with the bigger and more popular titles.

And this is where this story becomes the story of the coronavirus that I promised.

Every summer, fighting game fans from around the world gather in Las Vegas for Evo, the biggest fighting game tournament of the year. Thousands of people participate in games matches that are presented.

In 2020, the main games were to be Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Under night of birth, Samurai Shodown, Soulcalibur VIand Granblue Fantasy Versus.

All of these games have one thing in common: their network code sucks. Street Fighter it uses rollback, at least, but it's not a very good version, and it's prone to problems with unstable network connections. The rest is lag-based and quickly feels terrible under anything but the most ideal network states.

The pandemic has canceled Evo, like any other event. Evo promised an online event to help fill the gap, but everyone wondered, how could he do that when the network code for every game he was planning to present is crap? There isn't much prestige in winning a game of skill because your opponent saw your character stutter across the stage.

The answer came last night when Evo announced that his online tournament would now feature four new titles. Mortal Kombat 11 and Murderous instinct-both based on a robust internal rollback code and Skull girls and The herds that fight, with its GGPO reversal frame.

The original titles (less Smash Bros., which has been removed entirely) will have some sort of display component, details not yet announced, but the actual online game will take place with the newly added games, which were clearly chosen for their best online games. Event information and registration details will be arriving soon, but the tournament appears to span five consecutive weekends.

It won't be the same as Evo's offline experience, but thanks to the reversal network code and some My Little Pony For fans who haven't given up in the face of adversity, there is a solid line of games that can represent a real and competitive online game where the rest of the great games failed. I know I'll tune in, and while the other three games are solid in their own right, I'm already familiar with their game. Having a relatively unexplored new game played by high-level players on a world stage for the first time is a pleasure.

A happy ending is the kind of magic that we could all use the most right now.

(As an aside, Mortal Kombat 11 is the only AAA fighting game currently supported that has a really good rollback network code, and it was all done in-house. If you're interested in the process behind how developers accomplished that feat, this GDC talk is a great watch.)