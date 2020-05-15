Houston rappers Maxo Kream and Rizzoo fight each other with fists: Twitter laughs at the pictures!

Bradley Lamb
Two popular Houston rappers, Maxo Kream and Rizzoo Rizzoo, punched each other last night and the fight was videotaped and streamed live to fans.

None of the rappers showed very good fighting skills, which is why the video is going viral, so BAD it was a fight.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE FIGHT, WHICH WAS WEAK!

When fans hear that two rappers are fighting, they expect to see fireworks. Especially when both rappers seem like they can fight.

