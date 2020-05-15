Houston rappers Maxo Kream and Rizzoo fight each other with fists: Twitter laughs at the pictures!

Two popular Houston rappers, Maxo Kream and Rizzoo Rizzoo, punched each other last night and the fight was videotaped and streamed live to fans.

None of the rappers showed very good fighting skills, which is why the video is going viral, so BAD it was a fight.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE FIGHT, WHICH WAS WEAK!

When fans hear that two rappers are fighting, they expect to see fireworks. Especially when both rappers seem like they can fight.

Here is rapper Rizzoo Rizzoo:

And here is Maxo Cream:

Before the fight started, the two rappers previewed what was to come, negotiating where the junk would take place. Maxo Cream could be heard saying, "I don't want to fight on the grass."

Finally, the two rappers accepted the engagement rules, and the fight began. But it wasn't a great fight.

Neither of them took an effective hit, and the fight lacked the energy you would have hoped for.

Finally, the crews of the two rappers separated him, and both men managed to escape unscathed. You could see by the expressions on their two faces, that they were not happy with their performance in battle.

The video went viral shortly after it was uploaded. Almost 3,000,000 people have already seen it.

