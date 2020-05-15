House will allow proxy voting for the first time during coronavirus – Up News Info

The House of Representatives will allow the proxy vote for the first time in its history, as a way to address concerns about the legislators' meeting on Capitol Hill during the coronavirus crisis.

The rule change was approved Friday in a party-line vote, 217 to 189. It came before a vote on a $ 3 trillion Democrat-backed coronavirus relief package.

The House also changed its rules to allow remote and virtual committee meetings, a move that will mean lawmakers will appear at hearings by video. The Senate has already held hearings in which some members have been participating remotely.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) dismissed concerns that the rule change would "radically change the House," pointing to concerns raised when C-SPAN was introduced to carry out the televised procedures. Of the Chamber. He said the move was temporary.

"What it is is the use of technology to accommodate the crisis we are facing," Hoyer said.

His counterpart, House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued that this changes the dynamic to the detriment of the minority.

"A vote for this resolution is a vote to leave this House, abandon the Constitution, abandon 230 years of tradition," he said. "You will still have your title. It will have no power, and worst of all, its constituents will have no voice."

Under proxy voting, a House member can cast up to 10 votes on behalf of his colleagues.

The House has already been practicing a series of social distancing procedures, including staggering the number of members in the room as votes are cast.