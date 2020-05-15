Hope Solo's dog fighting for his life after being shot in & # 39; Heinous Act & # 39;

Instagram

The soccer player condemns the "heinous act" in which one of her beloved canines was left in critical condition after the dog was shot in North Carolina.

Soccer star Hope SoloThe dog is in critical condition at the vet after the doberman was shot in North Carolina.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist revealed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram account on Thursday, May 12, 2020, noting that she and her husband Jerramy Stevens They are in shock.

"Our magnificent dog Conan … is in critical condition after being shot last night," shared in a caption an image of the couple smiling alongside their five dobermans.

"It is difficult news to share, but it is more difficult to make sense of this heinous act. Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to thank Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and its staff for bringing Conan to emergency care, as well as to their COVID-19 care practices. "

Hope went on to suggest that the family dog ​​may need a prosthesis due to the traumatic injury.

"We have heard that there are advances in canine prosthetics and we would love any information on how to get Conan a new front leg!" she wrote.

Hope did not disclose details of whether the shooting took place on her 60-acre family farm with Jerramy in North Carolina or off the property.