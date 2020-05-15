Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf7583889b18c091c2c9472d4ad5777ae19%

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 49,582 and 4,787 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 05/14/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 5 5 one Allegan 168 2 Alpena 88 8 Antrim 10 Arenac 29 one Baraga one Barry 58 one Bay 226 12 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 470 27 Branch 90 2 Calhoun 286 18 years Cass 46 2 Charlevoix 13 one Cheboygan 19 one Chippewa 2 clear 14 2 Clinton 129 129 10 Crawford 57 4 4 Delta 14 2 Detroit city 10164 1236 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 161 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 1813 228 Gladwin 17 one Gogebic 4 4 one Great tour 2. 3 5 5 Gratiot 35 4 4 Hillsdale 155 22 Houghton 2 Ferret 39 one Ingham 619 19 Ionia 114 3 Iosco 56 8 Isabella 62 62 7 7 Jackson 411 26 Kalamazoo 669 40 Kalkaska 17 2 Kent 2627 48 lake 2 Lapeer 176 30 Leelanau 10 Lenawee 132 3 Livingston 380 2. 3 Luce one Mackinac 6 6 Macomb 6232 728 Manistee eleven Marquette 51 10 Mason 2. 3 Mecosta 17 2 Menominee 7 7 Inland 67 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 415 18 years Montcalm 52 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 435 twenty-one Newaygo 38 Oakland 7952 888 Oceana 44 2 Ogemaw sixteen Osceola 9 9 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 98 10 Ottawa 483 2. 3 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty Saginaw 866 93 Sanilac 38 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 219 19 St Clair 394 28 Saint Joseph 79 one Tuscola 163 17 Van buren 100 5 5 Washtenaw 1231 86 Wayne 8606 947 Wexford eleven 2 MDOC * 2171 56 FCI ** 115 3 Unknown 35 one Out of state 93 Grand total 49582 4787

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

