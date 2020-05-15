Here's an updated list of positive cases – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 49,582 and 4,787 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. ITS T.

22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory that is 30 days from its onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 8, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 8, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 05/14/2020
County Confirmed cases Reported deaths
Alcona 5 5 one
Allegan 168 2
Alpena 88 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 29 one
Baraga one
Barry 58 one
Bay 226 12
Benzie 4 4
Berrien 470 27
Branch 90 2
Calhoun 286 18 years
Cass 46 2
Charlevoix 13 one
Cheboygan 19 one
Chippewa 2
clear 14 2
Clinton 129 129 10
Crawford 57 4 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit city 10164 1236
Dickinson 5 5 2
Eaton 161 6 6
Ant twenty-one 2
Genesee 1813 228
Gladwin 17 one
Gogebic 4 4 one
Great tour 2. 3 5 5
Gratiot 35 4 4
Hillsdale 155 22
Houghton 2
Ferret 39 one
Ingham 619 19
Ionia 114 3
Iosco 56 8
Isabella 62 62 7 7
Jackson 411 26
Kalamazoo 669 40
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2627 48
lake 2
Lapeer 176 30
Leelanau 10
Lenawee 132 3
Livingston 380 2. 3
Luce one
Mackinac 6 6
Macomb 6232 728
Manistee eleven
Marquette 51 10
Mason 2. 3
Mecosta 17 2
Menominee 7 7
Inland 67 8
Missaukee sixteen one
Monroe 415 18 years
Montcalm 52 one
Montmorency 5 5
Muskegon 435 twenty-one
Newaygo 38
Oakland 7952 888
Oceana 44 2
Ogemaw sixteen
Osceola 9 9
Oscoda 5 5 one
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 483 2. 3
Presque Island eleven
Roscommon twenty
Saginaw 866 93
Sanilac 38 5 5
school 4 4
Shiawassee 219 19
St Clair 394 28
Saint Joseph 79 one
Tuscola 163 17
Van buren 100 5 5
Washtenaw 1231 86
Wayne 8606 947
Wexford eleven 2
MDOC * 2171 56
FCI ** 115 3
Unknown 35 one
Out of state 93
Grand total 49582 4787

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

** Federal Correctional Institute

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

