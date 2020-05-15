Hackers leak Lady GaGa's legal documents as the law firm refuses to pay the ransom and threaten to expose Trump

WENN

The group of hackers known as REvil now threatens to reveal 'dirty clothes' President Donald Trump and doubles the ransom to $ 42 million after violating the Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sacks site.

Lady GagaLegal documents have been leaked online after the Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks law firm became the victim of a cyber attack. According to the Rolling Stones, the leaked data includes the singer's "Born This Way" project contracts, nondisclosure agreements, promotional materials, and refunds to Jeff Koons (who GaGa once named in "Applause").

The hackers leaked the files after the law firm refused to pay a requested ransom of $ 21 million that they demanded. "It appears that GRUBMANS does not care about its customers or it was a mistake to hire a recovery company to assist in the negotiations," they wrote.

Addressing the situation, a spokesperson for the law firm said: "We are working directly with the federal police and continue to work 24 hours with the world's leading experts to address this situation."

The firm also addressed the leakage of its clients 'data: "The leakage of our clients' documents is a despicable and illegal attack by these foreign cyber-terrorists who make a living trying to extort high-profile US companies, government entities , artists, politicians and others … Experts and the FBI have informed us that negotiating or paying a ransom to terrorists is a violation of federal criminal law. Even when huge ransoms have been paid, criminals often leak documents anyway ".

The hacker group using the name REvil now doubles the ransom from $ 21 million to $ 42 million and threatens to spill "a ton of dirty laundry" related to Donald trumpAlthough the law firm is said to have never worked directly with the President.

"There is an electoral race underway, and we found a lot of dirty laundry," the hackers warned. "Mr. Trump, if you want to remain president, hit the boys hard, otherwise you can forget this ambition forever. And to your voters, we can inform you that after such a publication, they certainly don't want to see you as president."

"The Up News Info is one week," they continued to threaten. "Grubman, we will destroy your company to the ground if we don't see the money."

The law firm, which represents many A-list stars like Duck, Nicki Minaj, Virgin and Mariah Carey, confirmed on Wednesday, May 13, that they were "victims of a cyber attack". Up to 756 gigabytes of data, including contracts and personal emails, have been stolen by hackers from the company's site.

Hackers previously leaked three ways related to Cristina AguileraMadonna and Lizzo to show that they wanted to say their words. U2, Weekend, Lil nas x, Lebron James, Mike Tyson, Priyanka Chopra, Robert de Niro, Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige and Spike Lee are among other famous clients of the law firm.