Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter ignores social estrangement while hugging friends at birthday celebration

Gwyneth and Chris Martin's oldest daughter has a reunion with her friends who come over to deliver birthday gifts when the teenager turns 16 in the middle of a pandemic.

Gwyneth PaltrowHer daughter ignored social distancing advice as she celebrated her 16th birthday on Thursday, May 14, 2020, enjoying brief hugs with her friends.

The Oscar winner agreed to have Apple Martin's friends pay him a visit to help mark the age milestone, but instead of staying in their cars, the kids were caught on camera leaving their vehicles to drop off gifts and say hello. the birthday. girl and at the same time hug her, without wearing face masks.

The short visit came after Paltrow paid a sweet tribute to Apple, her oldest son, with her ex-husband. Chris Martin, on social networks, where he published a rare image of his similar daughter.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words, but … happy sweet sixteen my dear girl," wrote the actress. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, driest and brightest sense of humor …"

"I am very fortunate to be your mother, a beautiful and kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and go back a million times."

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Gwyneth added: "I am sorry that you have this particular birthday in these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."