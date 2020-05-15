Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple looks all ripe in sweet 16 photos and her mother can't believe it.

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has just turned 16 and looks adult! The actress turned to social media to pay tribute to Apple and also to share some new photos of her!

The mother couldn't believe how fast children grow these days, including her daughter!

Of course, for her it is quite shocking, but Apple is no longer a girl, she is right in the middle of her adolescence!

In the caption, the proud mother still made sure to celebrate the young woman her daughter is becoming.

‘I can't believe I'm really writing these words but … happy sweet 16 my dear girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly smart and have the best, driest, and brightest sense of humor. I have the best time just being your mother. I love our late night conversations when I really hear what you have in mind. "

He continued gushing over her a little more in the long subtitle, writing: ‘You work hard to get whatever you want to accomplish, and you have courage and responsibility in swords. I am very lucky to be your mother, you beautiful and kind young man. Thanks for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and go back a million times. I'm sorry you have this particular birthday in these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. "

The Goop star has been quarantined just like everyone else, but working from home has been made much easier thanks to the "moral support,quot; she has been receiving from her children, Apple and her brother Moses, who she shares with Chris Martin.

Previously, Gwyneth told today's Savannah Guthrie that she and her ex were very committed to being a family to their children, even though they are no longer romantically involved.

