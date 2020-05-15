Gwyneth Paltrow feels sorry for her daughter for celebrating her 16th birthday amid a pandemic

Instagram %MINIFYHTML8c29bd47bfb122fa0f874dd91343b27b17%

The actress from & # 39; Iron Man & # 39; She shares a rare image of her birthday daughter Apple and pities the teenager for not being able to celebrate the milestone with her friends.

Up News Info –

Gwyneth Paltrow He celebrated his daughter Apple's 16th birthday on Thursday May 14, 2020 by sharing a rare image of the teenager along with a caption.

The "Iron Man"The star took to Instagram to post three photos of the birthday girl, who was sitting on a couch in a white dress with red flower print. Apple, Gwyneth's daughter with her ex-husband Chris MartinHe could also be seen wearing a teal bandage around his thumb, though the injury was not mentioned in the actress' post.

Next to the gallery, Gwyneth wrote: "I can't believe I'm writing these words, but … happy sweet sixteen my dear girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best sense of humor, the driest and the brightest. I have the best time to be your mother. I love our late night talks when I really hear what you have in mind. "

%MINIFYHTML8c29bd47bfb122fa0f874dd91343b27b18%

"You work hard to achieve what you want to achieve, and you have courage and responsibility in swords. I am very lucky to be your mother, beautiful and kind young man. Thank you for choosing me. I adore the moon and go back a million times."

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, Gwyneth concluded: "I am sorry that you have this particular birthday in these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

<br />

His post quickly attracted comments from his famous friends, with Kate Bosworth commenting, "Oh my gosh, I can't believe I'm 16! What a beautiful and brilliant spirit, HBD xx!"

And fashion journalist Derek Blasberg Hilariously he wrote, "How long until Apple can take me to my club? I love you, Aps!"