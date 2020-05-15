Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple Martin turns 16 and celebrates with a birthday party

Apple Martin may have two very famous parents: Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. But, he rarely appears on his parents' social media pages and has been kept out of focus during his childhood. But now Apple has turned 16, and Paltrow surprised fans this week by posting some awesome photos of the teen on Instagram and celebrating with a self-service party.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words, but … happy sweet sixteen my dear girl," wrote Paltrow in the caption. “You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly smart and have the best sense of humor, the driest and the brightest. The best time I am your mother. I love our late night talks when I really hear what you have in mind. "

The Goop founder continued her long post by writing that Apple works hard to get whatever it wants to achieve, and that it has "value and responsibility in spades." Paltrow considers herself "so damn lucky,quot; that she is Apple's mother, and described the 16-year-old as a beautiful and kind young woman.

Paltrow thanked her daughter for "choosing,quot; her as her mother, adding that she adores the moon and returns a million times. She also wrote that she regretted that Apple had to celebrate this particular birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Paltrow is confident that her daughter will find the best of everything, as she always does.

To celebrate Apple's birthday in the middle of the shutdown, Paltrow threw a self-service party on Thursday and invited his friends to celebrate. The cameras caught Apple outside her house and surrounded by colored balloons when her friends stopped to give her a hug. In addition to his friends, Apple's younger brother Moses, 14, and his father were also there for the party.

For fans who were wondering how Apple feels about her mother's Goop lifestyle brand, she recently asked her mother with her own interpretation of Paltrow's quarantine to-do list. The actress posted a photo on her Instagram story from the Apple notebook where she had written, "Make more eggs and candles from the vagina."

Gwyneth Paltrow took Apple Martin's criticism calmly, adding the hashtag #quaranteen to the post.



