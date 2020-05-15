Growing demand for contactless bathroom fixtures gives local plumbers hope for better days ahead – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (KPIX 5): These days it is quite difficult to find an open public toilet. But now there is a movement to exchange all accessories. When that's done, these bathrooms are believed to be much safer.

The Westlake Mall in Daly City, which spans nearly 40 acres, has 98 businesses, has no contact in its public toilets.

"They don't have to touch anything! Whether it's toilets, faucets, or soap dispensers, nothing," said Marlon Bautista, reality facilities engineer at Westlake Kimco.

The new demand for contactless fixtures couldn't have come sooner, says plumbing contractor Paul Rowe. "Any business is going to be concerned because we have no idea what's going to happen," Rowe said. "But, I felt comfortable as a plumbing contractor that we were going to have a job."

Paul's company has refocused, finding new jobs with proximity sensor devices because dozens of keys are coming out. Proximity sensor keys have special battery powered control modules that should last two years, depending on usage.

It's not just the Westlake Mall that moves. Rowe believes the change is going nationwide. "Our supplier has struggled to supply us with the quantity we need, and I think it is because the entire nation needs these non-contact sensor accessories. Supply will have to catch up with demand."

Soap, paper towels, and everything else will be automated.

A lot of people are buying food or takeaways in Westlake, but the facility engineer says public restrooms will remain closed until updates are complete, and that depends on how soon additional proximity sensor accessories arrive.