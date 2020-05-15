Governor Andrew Cuomo extends order to stay at New York home until June 13

As many states slowly and surely begin to move through the reopening phases and transition to next steps as they face this current pandemic, the order to stay at home in New York has been extended for another month.

According to the New York Post, The order to stay in New York's house was due to expire on Friday, but Governor Cuomo announced that the order has been extended until June 13.th. In its executive orderhe says, "Both cases involving travel and transmission of COVID-19 by contact with the community have been documented in New York State and are expected to continue."

The order, which was signed Thursday, went on to say: "All enforcement mechanisms by state or local governments will continue in full force and effect until June 13, 2020, unless later extended or amended by a future Executive Order ".

As New York continues to move forward to flatten the curve, Governor Cumo also announced this week that central New York had become the fifth of the state's 10 economic regions to be eligible for the first phase of reopening once the state "Pause,quot; order was scheduled. to expire on Friday.

The other regions that have met the requirements of the North Country, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and Finger Lakes.

Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country and Central NY are set to begin Phase 1 of reopening tomorrow. The others may be NO PAUSE by the time they reach their benchmarks. New Yorkers are proud. Your actions rounded the curve. pic.twitter.com/zSJ5YpyTGY – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 15, 2020

Governor Cuomo has been taking every precaution to help flatten the curve in the New York area. Like us previously reported, in April, raised the fine to $ 1,000 for those who do not follow protocol and social distance from each other.

