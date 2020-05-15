Google is finally fixing the worst of Chrome: BGR

Google Chrome will implement new rules designed to prevent ads from consuming excessive resources.

The browser will soon block ads that hog CPU and network bandwidth to save battery and data consumption.

Google Chrome has been criticized for years for its battery drain problem on laptops.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular Internet browsers, and it certainly deserves its crown. It works on all desktop and mobile platforms, as Google spent years improving its Internet gateway. However, the browser has a major flaw, one that Google is finally ready to fix. Google Chrome is a huge consumer of resources, which has a considerable impact on battery life in laptops. Forget what the manufacturer tells you to expect. Run Chrome with a bunch of tabs open, and you're in for a faster loader than you might have imagined. However, Google is now taking steps to address the problem. And, unsurprisingly, these are ads.

I said more than once that I'd quit Chrome and never look back, but I almost always had to look back and give it another try. Safari might be a much better option on Mac, but it's not Chrome when it comes to my workflow, and I suspect it might not be the only person in this position.

The company announced Thursday that it will soon protect "against highly resourceful ads in Chrome." But it made it seem like this is a new problem that came up recently, our emphasis:

Chrome is developed to be fast and responsive without disruptive or disruptive experiences. Recently, by following the Best Ads Standards, we have taken steps to address ads that most people find unacceptable. Before that, we also released a set of protections against abusive experiences in Chrome. We recently discovered that a fraction of a percentage of ads consume a disproportionate share of the device's resources, such as the battery and network data, without the user knowing. These ads (like those that mine cryptocurrencies, are poorly programmed, or aren't optimized for network use) can deplete battery life, saturate already-tense networks, and cost money.

What does "recently,quot; mean, we have no idea. Was I doing the new coronavirus pandemic? Have Googlers working from home realized how troublesome it is? Or was it a few years ago, that you still qualify as recently?

People have been complaining about Chrome for years to the point that tutorials on how to prevent Chrome from draining battery life appeared online with some regularity. And Google also tried to fix the battery problem in the past.

The good thing about the new Google announcement is that the company wants to fix things, at least officially. The company wants to save "batteries and user data plans and provide them with a good web experience,quot; in the future. It will do this by limiting the resources that a graphic ad can use before a user interacts with it. If the ad violates those new rules, it will be blocked. Google offers an example for Chrome for Android, but hopefully the feature will also work on the desktop:

Google says it's targeting the "most egregious ads,quot; that use more CPU and network bandwidth than 99.9% of all ads detected for that resource:

Chrome sets the thresholds to 4 MB of network data or 15 seconds of CPU usage in any 30-second period, or 60 seconds of total CPU usage. While only 0.3% of ads exceed this threshold today, they account for 27% of the network data used by ads and 28% of all ad CPU usage.

Google will test the feature in the coming months and bring it to the stable version of Chrome in August. Hopefully, everything will go as planned.

