Google Chrome will soon allow users to group their tabs

We've all been there: 27 browser tabs open and struggling to find the one we need. Google wants to help

The tech giant is launching a new tool to organize tabs in your Chrome browser and group them, it announced Wednesday.

Users can right-click tabs to add them to groups, and then tag those groups with a custom name, color, emoji, or a combination of all three, Chrome engineer Edward Jung said in a blog post. Google's initial research showed some popular ways people tend to group their tabs: by topic, by urgency ("ASAP,quot;, "this week,quot; or "later,quot;) or by progress ("hasn't started,quot;, " in progress "or,quot; finished ").

"The tab groups are customizable so you can decide how to use them," said Jung.

(This writer's trick is to open a new browser window for each story you are working on or when you reach a certain tab threshold, which means that instead of having 36 tabs open, you have three windows with 12 tabs each ). (The editor of this story has 18 tabs open in a window right now.)

While tab organizers are not a new concept, services like OneTab, Cluster, and Toby offer Chrome extensions for this purpose, for example, this is the first time Google has offered theirs.

The feature, which Google has been testing for months, is currently only available in the beta version of Chrome. The company will add it to the new version of Chrome starting next week, gradually extending it to avoid affecting the "stability and performance,quot; of the browser.

However, one thing that won't change no matter what Google does is the joy of closing dozens of tabs when you're done working on something.