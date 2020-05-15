'Good Girls' Renewed for Season 4 on NBC – Up News Info

NBC has picked up a fourth season of Good girls, by the creator Jenna Bans.

Good girls, whose third season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, has performed well in terms of ratings, averaging a 0.9 adult rating from 18-49 and 3.4 million overall viewers on L + 7 Nielsens, with the Season premiere of February 16 on a 3.3 program rated 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers with digital and linear display recorded to date. The 18-49 digital audience also grew this season compared to the previous one by 50%, making it NBC's No. 2 show this season on digital platforms.

Written and executive produced by Bans, Good girls starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman as three suburban moms who tire of trying to make a living and decide it's time to defend themselves by stealing from the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is so much more than they bargained for, the three best friends are quick to realize that the perfect getaway will be more difficult than they think.

The cast also includes Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard.

Universal TV produces. Michael Weaver directs and is an executive producer. Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding, and Bill Krebs are also executive producers.

Here's a clip of the cast receiving the good news.