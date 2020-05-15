Go to prom with some of the best school dance episodes on TV

For many students, the end of the school year is usually marked by the big dance, the prom. But as schools across the country turned to distance learning in the wake of the coronavirus, the prom did not happen in the traditional sense. If you're missing out on the big dance, or just want to experience the nostalgia of prom and days gone by, these TV episodes are a perfect antidote.
The graduation TV episode is the hallmark of a young adult / family show. It's almost always filled with some kind of drama or milestone, even for the comedies that throw their hat in the ring with a graduation party-focused installment.
Scroll through the memory below with some of the best graduation episodes from some of our all-time favorite shows.
WB
Buffy the Vampire Slayer – "The Prom,quot;
Where to start with this memorable episode? How about Buffy and Angel's breakup? Buffy saving the day and her companions once again? The real magic moment was when Buffy's classmates created an award for her and named her Class Protector for everything she did for them over the years. He got his umbrella trophy and the victory he desperately needed.
The CW
One Tree Hill – "Prom Night at Hater High,quot; and "You call it madness, but I call it love,quot;
Oh, prom at Tree Hill High. First, they all had a massive fight over a drunken party experience two years earlier when Nathan and Brooke hooked up, and then Peyton was kidnapped and forced to dance with her stalker in a creepy basement prom, and she and Brooke they were almost killed before. finally arriving at the prom, covered in blood, after knocking the guy down. Talk about a night to remember!
NBC
Friends – "The One with the Graduation Video,quot;
If you are a fan of Ross and Rachel, this is a truly iconic episode. An old home movie reveals that on graduation night, when Rachel's date didn't come, Ross was ready to take her himself, only to have Rachel's date appear after all. For some reason Rachel can't get over this and this is what finally unites the two of them. Come for that couple if you like, but if not, come for the fantastic 80s dance costumes.
The WB
Dawson & # 39; s Creek – "The Anti-Prom,quot;
"The Anti-Prom,quot; really has everything that defines Dawson's torrent. Dawson and Pacey were fighting over Joey and Dawson was being more rude about it. Jack just wanted to bring the boy he liked to the prom, but the silly dance committee wouldn't let him, so the gang joined together to organize their own anti-dance. Dawson took Joey as his date, but by the end of the night, Joey was dancing with Pacey and was clearly having a better time. The episode after this one also gave birth to the best crying meme of all time, so if you watch this, you might as well stick around for another one.
A B C
Boy Meets World – "Prom-ises, Prom-ises,quot;
Cory and Topanga think for sure that they are going to have sex on prom night, but of course their plans go wrong and it all turns into a kind of farce when Cory gets a hotel room but forgets to bring Topanga to the hotel room. , and then her parents show up for a sexy night at the same hotel, and Cory and Topanga end up without having sex. But at least they are crowned king and queen of the prom!
A B C
Grey's Anatomy – "Losing my religion,quot;
Do you want to cry? Because this will make you cry. Back in the second season of Grey's Anatomy, the inmates were tasked with organizing a prom at the hospital to make Richard's dying niece happy (Tessa Thompson!), and they all dressed and prepared to pretend they were at a royal prom with their respective couples. But then Mer and Derek (who were not each other's buddies) hooked up in an exam room while Izzie, who had recently cut Denny's LVAD cable, discovered that the love of her life had died before he could see her dress. . And yes, Snow Patrol is playing while all of this is going on. It is quintessential Grey & # 39; s episode, and sad as hell.
Warner Bros. TV Distribution
Veronica Mars – "Look who's lurking,quot;
Naturally, Veronica Mars He had an alternate dance in Logan's attic after the traditional high school dance was canceled. The episode is memorable for a very specific scene with Logan (Jason Dohring) professing his feelings for Veronica (Kristen Bell) once again. "I thought our story was epic, you know, you and me," he said. "How epic?" Veronica asked.
"Years and continents. Ruined lives, bloodshed. Epic," said Logan.
And now we are crying.
FOX
Glee – "Tina in the sky with diamonds,quot;
In the second season, we got "Prom Queen,quot; with covers of "Rolling in the Deep,quot; and "Dancing Queen,quot; (duh!). Karofsky was elected king of the ball and queen of the ball by Kurt. The drama happened, you know how it was. The prom followed in "Prom-asaurus,quot;, complete with an anti-dance, a moment for Finn and Rachel and Quinn standing (she was in a wheelchair at this point) in a surprising twist. In Season 5's "Tina in the Sky With Diamonds," a tribute episode to the Beatles, Tina is crowned dance queen and Carrie-d with a slushie.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML3fca96602fdfb3b91b06e42a351fc36f17%