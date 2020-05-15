Go read this BuzzFeed News story about GrubHub's controversial phone order fees

GrubHub has come under intense recent scrutiny for what critics and some restaurant owners say operating rates worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. Now a developer BuzzFeed News History has shed light on another controversial but long-standing practice around phone orders.

%MINIFYHTML76bb42e00c3e4884a1ce2b794f051ad715%

The company, which also owns the Seamless and Eat24 services and is the largest food ordering platform in the US. The USA uses a variety of fees to raise restaurant revenue, ranging from merchandising fees to various commissions for orders placed through the web and its application.

But how Buzzfeed He notes, a lesser-known method GrubHub uses to extract money from small businesses is to put their own custom phone number on business pages that redirect calls to the partner restaurant. That way, when a customer thinks they are calling the restaurant directly, they instead call GrubHub first, allowing the company to charge that company a fee. Even if a customer doesn't end up ordering something, GrubHub still raises over $ 6 in some cases just for the phone call, Buzzfeed reports.

"In times of peace, it's devious. In times of war, it's just ugly greed."

"Most people don't even notice when they Google a restaurant's phone number, 9 out of 10 times, they're opening the GrubHub forwarding number for that restaurant," said Justin Brannan, a member of the Board. from New York City. Buzzfeed. "In times of peace, it's devious. In times of war, it's just ugly greed." On Wednesday, the New York City Council passed a bill that prohibits charges for non-transactional phone calls and limits the rates that food delivery apps charge restaurants during states of emergency.

%MINIFYHTML76bb42e00c3e4884a1ce2b794f051ad716%

This particular practice is a long-standing practice that GrubHub implemented when the company was founded more than 15 years ago and ordering by phone was a much more prominent way to use its services, before many restaurants had websites and before advent of the modern mobile. app Joins a number of other controversial practices, including creating fake restaurant websites and listing restaurants on their platforms that never agreed to partner with GrubHub, which have given GrubHub and its subsidiaries a controversial reputation in the industry of restaurants.

Yelp, thanks to a partnership with GrubHub, also replaces phone numbers on restaurant pages on its site and mobile app, such as Vice Last August's report revealed. But how Buzzfeed He points out that while restaurants can use their own phone numbers on their GrubHub account pages, the numbers created by GrubHub can sometimes rank higher in search results.

GrubHub defends the practice, which is being sued, and Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney said in an investor call last year: "We think this is fair. If Grubhub is buying and handling the order, we should charge a commission. This has been our policy for years and is explicitly stated in our restaurant contracts. ”

Some business owners disagree. Check out BuzzfeedThe story here for interviews with quite a few restaurateurs who feel that GrubHub is constantly paying them with fees and making it even more difficult to operate during the pandemic.