Gil Loescher, 75, refugee expert who survived Iraq bombing, dies

The Iraq war had continued for six months when Gil Loescher, a scholar and defender of refugee rights, arrived in Baghdad in August 2003 as a member of openDemocracy, a London-based human rights organization. On August 19, he and others went to United Nations headquarters there to discuss the humanitarian costs of the war with Sérgio Vieira de Mello, the UN special representative in Iraq.
Moments after they arrived, A suicide bomber drove a truck full of explosives to the UN compound and detonated them just below the window of Mr. Vieira de Mello's third-floor office. The floors collapsed, holding him and Mr. Loescher underneath the rubble side by side. But Mr. Vieira de Mello was able to use his cell phone to contact rescuers and direct them to their location.
Mr. Loescher was removed by two firefighters, but not before a hasty amputation of both legs was performed. Firefighters "had nothing but a razor to do that," Mr. Loescher wrote in an account on the openDemocracy website.
"They also found an old rusty saw in the building," he added, "and that's how they did the amputations."
When the rescuers returned by Vieira de Mello, one of the world's most respected diplomats, he had died. Medical workers later said that Mr. Loescher survived because he had been immobilized, avoiding lethal blood loss.
At least 22 people died in the explosion, and more than 100 were injured. Of the seven people in the room with Mr. Loescher, only he survived.
They took him to an American military hospital in Germany, where doctors gave him only a 25 percent chance of survival. But, defying the odds, he was recovering at home in late October.
The following year, his daughter Margaret Loescher, who was a film student at the time, released "Pulled From the Rubble," a documentary he produced and directed that recounts his father's painful recovery tests.
If the attack mutilated Mr. Loescher and left him in a wheelchair, it did not deter him from continuing his work. A long-time collaborator with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, continued to travel the world visiting refugee camps and helping to shape UN policies on the displaced.
Loescher died on April 28 in Oxford, England, where he had lived periodically throughout his life. He was 75 years old. Margaret Loescher said the cause was heart failure.
In addition to her, he is survived by his wife, Ann Dull Loescher, who collaborated with him on books on refugee rights, and another daughter, Claire Loescher.
As soon as his recovery allowed, Mr. Loescher returned to his work, analyzing the implications of the attack on UN headquarters. In a An op-ed in The New York Times, a year after the bombing, wrote that aid workers had "increasingly become the target of violence in war-torn countries."
"In the global war on terror, the line between humanitarian activity and military activity has become blurred," he said. “During the past year in Afghanistan, for example, US soldiers frequently wore civilian clothing, carried weapons, and distributed food. As a result, humanitarian work has been confused with security operations, leading to the perception that aid agencies are simply an arm of the occupying forces. "
"In a nutshell," he added, "the military must provide security to humanitarian organizations and help them take their aid where it is needed, and then move into the background."
Gilburt Damien Loescher was born on March 7, 1945 in San Francisco, the son of Burt and Helene (Aachen) Loescher. Her father was a farmer and a businessman. Gil grew to 6 feet 7 inches tall and played basketball at St. Mary’s College of California, in the Bay Area, on a full sports scholarship.
He continued at the London School of Economics for graduate studies and, while writing his doctoral thesis on the Vietnam War, traveled to Vietnam and Cambodia. There he encountered first-hand refugee crises, an experience that moved him to dedicate his career to understanding the displaced and the policies that determine their future.
In 1975, after receiving his doctorate, he began what would become a 25-year career as a professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame. However, the post did not stifle his mission; he routinely traveled the world to better familiarize himself with the conditions in the refugee camps and to push for changes in conferences and writings.
With John A. Scanlan, professor emeritus of law at Indiana University in Bloomington, Mr. Loescher wrote "Calculated Kindness: The Refugees and the Half-Open Door of the United States, 1945-Present." Published in 1987, the book is regarded as a scathing and influential analysis of the refugee admission policy in the United States.
“This book fills a need; it is the first comprehensive historical survey of United States government policies toward the admission of refugees from all regions of the world since World War II, "wrote historian Gaddis Smith in his Review for Foreign Affairs. "The 'calculation' in kindness refers to the admission of refugees from communist countries as a way to underline a political message."
James Milner, an associate professor of political science at Carleton University in Ottawa who accompanied Mr. Loescher on many of his missions, said that "before his job, the way we thought about refugees was just a legal problem." But, he said, Mr. Loescher showed that he was also a politician.
Visiting the refugee camps in northeast Kenya in 2001, Mr. Loescher had a revelation. "He realized that the refugees had been in exile for more than a decade," said Professor Milner, and "they were dealing with a new type of situation."
Loescher would call them "protracted refugees," a term he coined to describe those who have been separated from their homes for more than five consecutive years. He began studying these long-term camps seriously, and the UN refugee agency turned to his research to formulate policies on how to manage them.
Although the attack in Baghdad had left him disabled, Mr. Loescher was determined to continue his travels and investigations. In 2006, for example, he traveled to a camp on the Thai-Myanmar border.