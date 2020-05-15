Get ready for a new Star Trek series starring Spock

It's time to return to the U.S.S. Enterprise for a new CBS All Access series, Star Trek: strange new worlds. The series will star Mount anson like Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn like number one and Ethan Peck as Spock It takes place in the decade before Captain Kirk as head of the Enterprise and features the crew exploring new worlds around the galaxy.
Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery last season," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and chief programming officer for CBS All Access, said in a statement. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and a series of adventures for Star Trek"
The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with Goldsman's story, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will act as executive producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela cooper and Davy Perez they are executive co-producers. Goldsman remains an executive producer and a "key part of the creative team,quot; for Star Trek: Picard Season 2, CBS All Access said.
"When we said we heard fans love Pike, Number One, and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we mean it, "Kurtzman said in a statement." These iconic characters have a deep storyline in Star Trek Canon, however, many of its stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and fans are on an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe."
"This is a dream come true, literally," Goldsman said in a statement. "I have pictured myself on the Enterprise Bridge since the early 1970s. I am honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the good people at CBS."
Star Trek: strange new worlds joins the Patrick Stewart Serie Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and animated series Star Trek: lower decks on the transmission platform. Another animated series is being prepared for Nickelodeon and a Section 31 based show with Michelle Yeoh starring is also in development.
