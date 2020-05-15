Get ready for a new Star Trek series starring Spock

It's time to return to the U.S.S. Enterprise for a new CBS All Access series, Star Trek: strange new worlds. The series will star Mount anson like Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn like number one and Ethan Peck as Spock It takes place in the decade before Captain Kirk as head of the Enterprise and features the crew exploring new worlds around the galaxy.

%MINIFYHTMLdd074631169b3e6c6ff1f927b10649e717%

Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery last season," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and chief programming officer for CBS All Access, said in a statement. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and a series of adventures for Star Trek"