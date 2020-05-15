George Miller leaves Charlize Theron for the youngest actress in the split & # 39; Mad Max & # 39;

Pictures of Warner Bros.

The director of & # 39; Mad Max: Fury Road & # 39; He prefers to pick a younger star when he abandons plans to make Furiosa's original cartoonist look younger for the upcoming spin-off.

Charlize Therondreams of rebuking her "Mad Max: Fury Road"The character Furiosa for a new spin-off has been removed by the director George Miller.

The filmmaker admits that he considered making the Oscar winner look younger, using the same computer-generated technology he did. Robert de Niro look younger in last year 2019 "the Irish"But he realized that he couldn't make a full movie like that, and now he's abandoned the idea.

"For a long time, I thought we could use CG deletion in Charlize, but I don't think we're close to that," Miller said in an interview with The New York Times. "Despite The Irishman's valiant attempts, I think there is still a strange valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video game designers, but I think there is still a fairly wide valley."

But Theron has seen the script for "Furious"Spin-off how she was given that to help her create a background for her character." It was purely a way to help Charlize and explain it to ourselves, "explains Miller.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who appeared on "Fury Road," says, "I had to read it when I was cast. It's great. I've always wondered if that movie is going to be made."

Reports suggest Anya Taylor-Joy is the favorite to play the younger version of Charlize's "Furiosa".

Meanwhile, the "Mad Max" star Tom hardy He has revealed that there are plans for him to star in two other films and Theron has stated that he would return for another film if Miller orders it.

The two actors recently went public with their enmity on set, telling the New York Times that they could both have done more to be better castmates.