Game developers have a virtual meeting from hell in Mythic Quest: Quarantine teaser

With production temporarily halted in so many movies and TV shows, the actors and crews are getting creative bringing new content to everyone struggling with boredom while taking refuge on the spot. The nightly hosts are hosting mini-talk shows from home, the main cast of Parks and Recreation practically gathered for a special episode, and artists from various Hair spray Productions (stage and screen) organized a group presentation of "You Can & # 39; t Stop the Beat,quot; to benefit the Actor & # 39; s Fund. Now an Apple TV + comedy series is entering the game by causing a very special episode, Mythical mission: quarantine, falling next week.

Mythical quest: feast of the crow is a sitcom set in the offices of a game development studio; It debuted earlier this year, mostly positive reviews. Co-creator and star Rob McElhenney (It's always sunny in Philly) came up with the idea for the series after talking to representatives of video game publisher Ubisoft about creating a sitcom about the games. The company even designed some of the fictional video game and game world characters used in the show, in addition to serving as consultants for small details and technical jargon.

McElhenney plays Ian Grimm, creator of an epic fantasy game called Mythical mission, with a story written by an old hippie novelist, C.W. Longbottom (F. Murray Abraham). In S1, the company is planning the first narrative expansion for the game, Raven feast. CommunityDanny Pudi plays "head of monetization,quot; Brad with David Hornsby (other It's always sunny alum) as executive producer David Brittlesbee. There's also Chief Engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao, TO STRONG GIRLS ), Dana (Imani Hakim, Everyone hates Chris) and Rachel (Ashley Burch, border territories 2), whose job is to test the games for errors.

In many ways, the show is a standard comedy in the workplace on the line of Silicon Valley, the officeor Future man. But the writers have woven lots of jokes and Easter eggs for eagle-eyed players, and by the end of the season, the show had found its voice to a great extent. Apple renewed the series for the second season just before the S1 premiere, but it's currently on hold until Hollywood reopens. Meanwhile, McElhenney and his co-creators saw an opportunity to build a special episode around the shared virtual work experience.

Just waiting for everyone on your team to shave, they remembered to put on their pants for the virtual meeting. YouTube / Apple TV +

Of course Ian (Rob McElhenney) checks in from the hot tub. YouTube / Apple TV + %MINIFYHTMLb1202cb1350bfc8ca52fe449edac708f18%

There is always a person who cannot understand how the system works. YouTube / Apple TV +

Danny Pudi plays Brad, "head of monetization." YouTube / Apple TV +

Chief Engineer Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) keeps it casual. " YouTube / Apple TV +

"Is this meeting over yet?" YouTube / Apple TV +

“Many workplaces are solving all this from working from home, and the gaming industry is no different. Virtual meetings are a new and special kind of hell, so I think people will connect, "said McElhenney. "Yes, we have all had low points, but there have also been incredible moments of triumph and we wanted to celebrate it."

The premise of the special episode is short and sweet: "As the MQ staff works from home, Poppy struggles with loneliness as Brad and David start a charity contest." The trailer doesn't provide much more detail, but we can see Ian relaxing in a hot tub, while Longbottom shows his age by not being sure which buttons to press or how to find the correct camera distance. "Obviously the quarantine has been tough for everyone," says Dave, trying in vain to get his employees to focus.

"We needed to film this episode quickly without sacrificing quality," said McElhenney. "Fortunately, we live in an age where everyone has a camera in their pocket." Having an iPhone together with the ingenuity of our team, allowed us to make this unique piece of television in just a few days. We hope that people enjoy it as much as we enjoy doing it. ”

Mythical mission: quarantine It will debut on Apple TV on May 22, 2020.

