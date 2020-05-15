Future says his children are going to be "bosses,quot; because they have their DNA

Fans of Atlanta, Georgia artist Future know that he's been making waves since his rap career began. However, in recent years, the rapper has become even more famous for other reasons related to his personal life.

In particular, his many children and moms babies. The future recently dropped a new record, High Off Life, and in the midst of the album's release, Future spoke extensively about his family life and what he has in store for his children.

Regarding their album, Future's new effort features characters like some of the game's biggest names, including Youngboy Never Broke Again, Lil & # 39; Uzi Vert, Young Thug, DaBaby, and Drake, among others. Just minutes after its release, Future's album reached Gold status, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

While promoting his album, Future stopped on the set of Zane Lowe & # 39; s Beats 1 Radio in which he addressed his new album, in addition to his aforementioned family life, which has certainly caused controversy in the rapper's life.

Fans of the future know that he does not mention his many children who often, however, think that they will all be "bosses,quot; in their own right because they have been imprinted with their own DNA. The rapper believes that they will probably appreciate music and have talent for it, because he loves being in the studio.

It is what it does. There is nothing in the world that he likes more than making music with people close to him. In addition, Future referred to his family life, which he jokingly described as the Jackson 5. Regarding his family's future, the rapper stated: "and his DNA, there is a boss in his DNA." So it's a problem. "

In case you missed it, Future made headlines earlier this week once again when it was revealed that he had another son, Reign Wilburn, with Eliza Reign.

Ad

However, not everyone is satisfied with the rapper's many children and mothers, including Wendy Williams, who used his platform to embarrass women who choose to "sleep,quot; with him. The presenter of the television show stated that a woman who has a baby with Future should not have much respect for herself.



Post views:

0 0