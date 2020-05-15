Fury Road's prequel focuses on Furiosa in the works

Warner Bros.

George Miller, director of the 2015 post-apocalyptic film, confirms that he is moving forward with a standalone film about the action movie's heroine, which was made popular by Charlize Theron.

A "Mad Max: Fury Road"The sequel may never happen, but that doesn't mean there won't be another George Miller movie" Mad Max. "Speaking to The New York Times about producing the 2015 film for a new oral history, the director confirms the rumors. that he's been working on a Furiosa-centric prequel.

However, those who wait Charlize Theron to return as the fan favorite heroine has to be prepared to be a little disappointed. According to the site, the Oscar-winning actress will not be returning for the prequel, as the story will follow a young Furiosa, who will be played by an actress in her 20s.

The "Mad Max" prequel may be coming in the not-too-distant future as Miller says he hopes to start making the movie Furious after completing the dramatic movie.Three thousand years of longing"starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. The project was supposed to start shooting this spring, but was delayed after the coronavirus pandemic shut down all Hollywood productions.

"So when we're done, and hopefully everything stabilizes with the pandemic, we'll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa," says Miller.

Miller adds that he and co-writer Nick Lathouris conceived an extensive backstory for heroine and other characters during the years they worked on "Fury Road." "It was purely a way to help Charlize and explain it to ourselves," he shares.

They found Furiosa's story so compelling that they decided to write a second script even before a "Fury Road" painting was shot. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who played Splendid, one of "Fury Road's" wives, was lucky to have had the opportunity to read it. "I had to read it when I was chosen," she says, before speaking, "It's great. I've always wondered if that movie is going to be made."

After being locked in a legal battle for years, Miller says he was given the go-ahead to continue. On the decision to replay the role with a younger actress, the director explains: "For a long time, I thought we could use CG aging in Charlize, but I don't think we're close to that."