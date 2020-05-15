From almost free to out of reach: the crazy change in gasoline prices in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela – A dollar could theoretically buy about 5 billion gallons of gasoline in Venezuela, more than enough to supply the state of Michigan for a year. Now a dollar gives you half a pint, if you're lucky.
The unfathomable shift in fuel costs paid by Venezuelans reflects irrational distortions in the country's isolated and poorly managed economy, which have turned Venezuela from the richest nation in Latin America to the poorest in just over a decade.
Venezuela sits on the The world's largest oil reserves, but it has seen the biggest drop in oil production anywhere in at least four decades. The country has some of the largest oil refineries in Latin America, but they have become so deteriorated over the years that none today produces gasoline, said Ivan Freites, leader of the oil union.
Venezuela's shambolic oil industry has been further weakened by U.S. sanctions, which have severely restricted all remaining gasoline imports.
So now Venezuelans are struggling with an unprecedented fuel shortage, which has forced people to walk miles to work, left decomposing crops in the fields, and converted the country's fuel from the cheapest to the most expensive in the world.
"If you give away free gasoline, eventually you will end up having problems," said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan oil expert at Rice University in Houston.
Venezuelan gasoline officially remains by far the cheapest in the world, and the government continues to set it after years of hyperinflation at a rate equivalent to 0.00000002 cents per gallon. State gas stations still sell limited quantities of fuel at this price, but motorists must queue days in advance to have a chance to buy it.
In practice, drivers who can't or don't sit in lines for days are forced to pay up to $ 80 for a five-gallon can of fuel on the black market run by the Venezuelan military. Worse still, black market supplies are sporadic and limited in Caracas, the capital, forcing even ministers' bodyguards to submit gasoline requests on social media.
The streets of Caracas are full of hundreds of cars waiting at the few service stations that operate periodically. Some motorists sleep in their vehicles or spend the night huddled next to their motorcycles on the road for a better chance when armed soldiers begin to organize chaotic lines at dawn.
In Venezuela's depressed countryside, supply is even worse, causing frequent outbreaks of protests and road blockages, often leaving even ambulances and fire trucks without fuel. Some cities have been virtually isolated, forcing residents to rely on pack animals and vehicles that occasionally pass to get to the nearest city.
Just a 10-minute drive outside Caracas, in the town of Turgua, residents have been forced to subsist on food from their small plots, after the gasoline shortage left them with no means to get to their jobs in the capital and food trucks stopped replenishing local stores. .
"Now we are isolated," said Gustavo Cisneros, a teacher in the town.
The overwhelming shortage has marked a dazzling coda for the once grandiose Venezuelan government's ambitions to become a global gasoline superpower.
A decade ago, the country's then president, Hugo Chávez, showered low-income American families with subsidized fuel to win political favors and poured hundreds of millions of dollars into massive projects for new refineries in Venezuela and Latin America. Neither was ever completed. Some did not even start.
In the western Zulia region, the chronic fuel shortage has become so deep in recent months that smugglers who used to traffic cheap gasoline to nearby Colombia have changed course to bring Colombian gasoline to Venezuela.
Although many Venezuelans have long become accustomed to gasoline shortages, the depletion of supplies has come as a shock to the relatively well-supplied residents of Caracas, who for generations viewed free gasoline as a birthright in keeping with the historical legacy of the country's oil.
An attempt by a previous government to increase gasoline prices in 1989 left hundreds dead in riots, making the current president, very unpopular, Nicolás Maduro, reluctant to cut subsidies.
Free gasoline has also become an important part of Maduro's political system, allowing him to reward the military and business executives with multi-million dollar fuel import and distribution businesses to maintain their loyalty in the economic crisis.
The armed forces now control all fuel distribution in Venezuela, allowing the military to divert a virtually free product with astronomical marking to the black market. And officials continue to monitor lucrative gasoline trafficking to Venezuela's illegal gold mines, according to residents.
To alleviate the shortage, Maduro turned to local allied businessmen to evade U.S. sanctions and obtain gasoline from abroad using barter schemes and navigation tricks that make it difficult to monitor shipments, according to oil traders.
Maduro also turned to an Iranian ally, who recently sent gasoline tankers to Venezuela and sent technicians to help repair the country's crippled refineries.
It has even gone so far as to consider the privatization of Venezuela's gas stations and no longer subsidize prices, according to a draft reform seen by The New York Times. Such a change would reverse one of Mr. Chavez's iconic policies, who was Mr. Maduro's predecessor and mentor.
However, these measures, at best, will only provide a respite to Caracas and other major cities amid the deepening economic crisis and the tightening of international isolation, said Asdrubal Oliveros, director of Ecoanalítica, a consultancy with based in Caracas.
"There will be no normal fuel supply in Venezuela until we see a new government," he said.
Isayen Herrera contributed reporting.