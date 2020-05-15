Fresno man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation, child pornography with social media apps – Up News Info San Francisco

FRESNO (Up News Info SF) – A Fresno man pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation and child pornography in federal court on Friday, three years after he was first discovered targeting girls with computers and mobile apps.

Jacob Blanco, 28, pleaded guilty today to five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography, US Attorney for the Eastern District of California McGregor W. Scott announced Friday.

Blanco's activities were discovered in March 2017 when the parents of a six-year-old girl found out that she had sent sexually explicit images of herself at the request of another user on the social media app Musical.ly (now TikTok). The researchers identified the other user as White.

A search of Blanco's house and digital devices showed that he had persuaded several young girls to produce sexually explicit material, using various methods, including pretending to be a minor or claiming to be a modeling agent.

Under the plea agreement, Blanco used Snapchat, Kik, Musical.ly, and other apps to communicate with the girls to create and send them sexually explicit photos of themselves. Blanco admitted as part of his plea agreement that he contacted at least 50 minors.

Blanco was scheduled to be sentenced on October 9 and face a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count of sexual exploitation, and 5 to 20 years in prison for distributing the pornography count. childish. Each count could also incur a potential fine of $ 250,000 and Blanco will have a supervised release for life.

However, the actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after considering any applicable legal factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, with the help of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and the Fresno Police Department, along with law enforcement agencies in several states. This case was presented as part of the Safe Childhood Project, a national initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.