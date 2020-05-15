French Montana says that if he "snatches,quot; his career would end immediately

French Montana has been busy putting its name in the headlines for the past few months. At times, he will be named for innocuous comments, and at others, he will appear in the news for disputes as his social media dispute with Young Thug.

With that in mind, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been receiving more attention than ever after his release to home confinement. The artist, who was jailed for his involvement in Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, returned home and uploaded a record Instagram Live session and also racked up massive views of his new song, "GOOBA," which even beat Eminem's past record.

French Montana, regardless of Tekashi 6ix9ine's behavior, is not impressed with what Daniel Hernandez, 23, has been up to. During a recent interview, Montana stated that he would not be able to rest his head at night if it were him.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, French Montana, during a conversation with Bootleg Kev in 92.3 LA, discussed Tekashi's rise to fame, and the two offered their own opinions on the 6ix9ine dilemma. Montana told Bootleg Kev that it would not "last."

You can see what French said about the terrible experience in the YouTube video below:

Montana pointed to a number of problems with 6ix9ine, including when Hernández donated money to No Kid Hungry but denied the sum of money due to moral conflicts. French Montana went on to say that 6ix9ine convinced himself that "snitch is great now."

According to French Montana, it's about doing things that make it easier to sleep at night, and if he did something like that, it just wouldn't be right. The rapper went on to say that he wouldn't even have the guts to do a live show after making fun of someone.

Ad

In addition, Montana stated that if he betrayed his associates at this point in his life, his career would end permanently. However, as some social media users have noted, their audience base is completely different. Tekashi 6ix9ine is much more popular among the younger crowd.



Post views:

0 0