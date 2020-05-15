French Montana at 6ix9ine & # 39; s Snitching: you have to do what makes you sleep at night

French Montana stepped into the Tekashi 6ix9ine giveaway forms: He says that if he were him, his two-decade career would end.

"My career right now, 20 years in the making, if I do something like that now, my career is over," French told Bootleg Kev. "I wouldn't even have the guts to go on and live like this, because I can't sleep at night. At the end of the day, you have to do what makes you sleep at night."

French is not the only rapper wondering how 6ix9ine sleeps at night. Last week, Meek Mill posted the following tweet about 6ix9ine.

"The Internet has a witness in witness protection who lives in a city house who can't even come out saying check me out. I'm helping free people put family members behind bars … I have to Crush you for the culture you ruin! You sleep at night hahaha ".

Check out the interview below.