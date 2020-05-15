French Montana at 6ix9ine & # 39; s Snitching: you have to do what makes you sleep at night

Bradley Lamb
French Montana stepped into the Tekashi 6ix9ine giveaway forms: He says that if he were him, his two-decade career would end.

"My career right now, 20 years in the making, if I do something like that now, my career is over," French told Bootleg Kev. "I wouldn't even have the guts to go on and live like this, because I can't sleep at night. At the end of the day, you have to do what makes you sleep at night."

