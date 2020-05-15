Free food, free skins, free tests for coronavirus in Frisco – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML0c0c4cab9423db1399a5694da418700117%

– Former Dallas Cowboys security Kavon Frazier says he knows what it feels like to fight for food.

That is why he was among the dozens of people in Frisco on Friday helping local businesses help those in need.

Everyone was there to make sure 6,000 meals, 6,000 masks, and Covid-19 tests were available to anyone who needed it.

%MINIFYHTML0c0c4cab9423db1399a5694da418700118%

Frazier was not the only NFL player to lend a hand.

DeAndre Hall of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also stopped to contribute.

WellHealth Frisco, EveryoneEatz and Sara’s Market and Bakery, the entities behind the event, say they will continue to collaborate as long as people need support.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources