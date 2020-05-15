Free COVID-19 tests available to Detroit residents age 60 and older – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday that the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths in the city are from the oldest population. The city is working to reduce this alarming trend.

Starting Thursday, free trials of Covid-19 are available to Detroiters 60 and older.

"84 percent of Detroiters who died this month were 60 or older," said Duggan.

With these staggering statistics, the mayor says protecting this vulnerable population is critical, and he wants testing to be easy and accessible.

"I don't need a prescription, I don't need symptoms, I don't need anyone to tell you it's okay." If you are 60 or older and a resident of the city of Detroit, you can get tested by driving through it, ”he said.

The tests will be held at the state fairgrounds, however, the mayor says the health department will also visit 22 high-level buildings for on-site tests before May 22.

Duggan says that if you come to the state fair site for testing, you should make an appointment and be prepared to provide proof of residency. Whether it's a license, state ID, or a document that shows your address in the last 30 days.

Detroit has led the country in reducing Covid-19 and now with openness testing of all over-60s in our highest-risk population. I hope we build on our reputation, "said Duggan.

