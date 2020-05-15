Fox Wins CBS Demo First in Viewers – Up News Info

Everyone on television knows that fortune in a fickle beast, but today is a good day to be Lachlan Murdoch.

%MINIFYHTML17acb47b9e565c1a958333a03be0410d15%

After eight long years without heading the ranking, the Masked singer and Fox, injected into the Super Bowl, is set to rank first among adults 18-49 for the 2019-20 television season. While the slimmer Fox will achieve the much-sought victory for its Fox Corp CEO and Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier, CBS will have a bit of the status there, done at the time, with the network now overseen by George Cheeks wrapping up its 12th Year in a row year No. 1 overall in total viewers.

With just under a week to go until this season officially ends on May 20, Fox is averaging 1.7 / 8 on the key demo. Not only is it a 13% increase for Murdoch's owned distribution medium compared to its second place for the 2018-19 television season, the NFL-rich network, WWE SmackDown and unscripted is the only one in the show and viewers (17%) this year.

Related story "Supernatural": CW hopes to film the last two episodes in late summer, but will remain flexible

Things may have gone back to the future on CBS through its merger with Viacom, but the song stayed pretty much the same in terms of eyeball sets. Yes, the general audience fell 13% from last year on Live + Same Day metrics, and this was the first season since Big Bang Theory done.But don't cry too many tears for (Shari) Redstone's House, as CBS has Super Bowl LV of February 7, 2021 on the way, with the goal of providing a touchdown or two.

Starting with Nielsen's latest figures from May 10, CBS had the most-watched scripted series and the second-most-watched show overall (after very healthy NBC). Sunday Night Football) with NCIS. In its 17th season, the Mark Harmon-led procedure held steady with last year in audience and rose one level from third place with the absence of Big Bang Theory.

%MINIFYHTML17acb47b9e565c1a958333a03be0410d16%

It may seem distant in today's COVID-19 sports lockout, but it's not surprising to see the NFL dominate the season's 18-49 ratings with all four major shows: NBC SNF, Fox and NFL Network & # 39; s Thursday night soccer, The pre-game Sunday show from NBC and Fox & # 39; s The OT. That's a three point jump for The OT from last year pushing The masked singer He was down nearly 16% for his second season. The emotional power of NBC We areMeanwhile, he received a 24% success to slide to sixth place in the overall ranking 18-49, two places below 2018-19.

Looking out of Big 4 and CW, Univision beat Telemundo once again and ranked fifth overall when you do the math. In reality, the number 1 Spanish-language network for the 28th consecutive broadcast season increased 6% in both audience (1.5 million) and adults 18-49 (0.5) during this time last season, according to data. from Nielsen.

While it wouldn't have changed much in the end, this season saw things go a little differently than planned, with a series of shows coming out prematurely due to all-encompassing production shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, Fox & # 39; s Empire He did not get the end of the series he had wanted. Two shorts out of the 20 big episodes that were promised, the once dominant hip hop drama by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong had to deal with an ender lightly edited by Frankenstein on April 21 that got its lowest final ratings ever. .

While Fox has yet to make a final renewal call about the likely return The resident, Prodigal son and Tim Allen Last man standing, Empire It was the highest-rated show to be canceled this season, although with a long runaway for his parting, canceling may be too harsh a term. What's really hard is CBS's fate, now removed. Tommy. Reaching number 43 on the 200 most-watched series and shows this season, Eddie Falco's drama about the first LAPD chief of police was released on May 6, just one day before his season and now the end of the Serie.

So they call it show business and not show friends. Just ask the Murdochs.