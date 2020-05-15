Four Daughters establishes "The Match" as the first movie; Francesca Gregorini Director – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The truth about Emanuel, Tanner Ballroom Helmer Francesca Gregorini has signed to direct The match, the first project of four daughters, a development and production company dedicated to telling stories that celebrate inclusion.

The photo is based on the book of the same name by Bruce Schoenfeld. It is inspired by the true story of two notable women, Althea Gibson and Angela Buxton. The couple formed a friendship that crossed many perceived divisions and would lead to victory at Wimbledon while enduring unspeakable bigotry. Althea and Angela were pioneers who challenged racism, gender inequality, and anti-Semitism in one of the greatest sporting upheavals in history, and in doing so started a complex and moving friendship that changed their lives.

Julie SnyderTanner Ballroom, Out of suspicion) Will produce.

Founded by longtime friends Richard Stern and Navid McIlhargey, the company designed its mission with their respective daughters in mind. Stern's background includes Audible's Product Director and Head of Media Products for Sony PlayStation. McIlhargey has held senior leadership roles at New Regency, Silver Pictures, and Revolution Studios.

“Our society is beginning to have substantial and highly anticipated conversations about privilege, discrimination and inclusion. We are all gaining deeper insights into the intersectionality of race, class, gender, sexual orientation, and ethnicity and how they form a nuanced spectrum of human identity, "Stern explains." As allies of these movements, we wanted to create a safe space where they could count inspiring stories depicting the complexities of identity and passionate storytellers could find a home. That is our mission. "

"In living our mission at Four Daughters, how we tell stories is as important as the stories themselves," says McIlhargey. “We want to align creative teams that are inclusive, authentic and representative, so that we can contribute to a future that expresses a diverse perspective, on screen and in production. Our dream is for our daughters to grow up in a future world where a company like Four Daughters would be a delightful anachronism because EVERY company operates this way, and cinema is the representative and inclusive art form we all want it to be. ”

Gregorini has also directed episodes of BBC America Emmy nominees. Killing Eva, Netflix Cameras and from Amazon The man in the high castle.

"The mission of the Four Daughters resonates with me because during my growth I did not see many strong female characters in the cinema, and as such my career as a director has been largely focused on the female journey," said Gregorini. "’The match it is a story of bold women who support each other and will not be neglected. I find it incredibly inspiring and I am honored to help bring its innovative story to life. "

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Francesca again, having witnessed firsthand the extraordinary vision that brought Tanner Ballroom – The first movie we worked on together, ”added Snyder. "And I am incredibly proud that Richard and Navid have chosen The match like the inaugural Four Daughters movie. I look forward to working with them to bring Althea and Angela's powerful story of sportsmanship, tenacity, courage and friendship to the public everywhere. "