Fort Bragg tells visitors to stay home; Newsom issues stern warning of budget cuts – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning on top coronavirus-related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

%MINIFYHTMLdfb29c4efa079471c53d325dfa6aea5319%

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

COVID-19 Shelter-in-Place leads to "Quran-Teaming,quot; and "Double Bubble,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – The coronavirus outbreak has introduced many new terms into our daily vocabulary. Take "quran-teaming,quot; and "double bubble,quot; as an example to protect families on the ground. The "Koran team,quot; is freely defined as a group of people you choose to live with during the pandemic. Two months after taking refuge, some families are thinking of a similar strategy to make things work. Working parents call it the "double bubble." They are two refugee families in their own homes, but now they are beginning to relax some of the restrictions. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus and Budgets

Newsom proposes cuts to state workers, schools and health care wages in grim COVID-19 budget overhaul

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom painted a bleak financial picture for the state on Thursday when he unveiled a revised budget that reflected unprecedented unemployment, a massive decline in earnings, and a proposed cut in wages for state workers. The governor said the May budget revision reflected a 22.3 percent decrease in revenue since January. The new review is based on a general fund of $ 133.9 billion and a general budget of $ 203.3 billion with a projected deficit of $ 54.3 billion. Newsom confirmed that the revised budget included a proposed 10 percent pay cut for all state employees and less funding for the upcoming fiscal year for K-12 schools and community colleges than imagined in January. read more

San Francisco faces a budget deficit of $ 1.7B in the next 2 ½ years </ b.

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco faces a deficit of $ 1.7 billion in the next two and a half years without even considering emergency response spending on the coronavirus, the mayor's office announced Wednesday. The deficit is the result of the pandemic, and spending on emergency response is likely to increase the deficit beyond $ 1.7 billion. City officials said they must close a $ 250 million deficit this year. The projected deficit for the next two years is $ 1.5 billion. That amount could increase if residents continue to be exposed to the virus and a slow recovery from the pandemic begins after the end of 2020. read more

Coronavirus and Feinstein

Feinstein faces scrutiny over her husband's biotech stock transactions amid free market crash COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – Following the stock market crash caused by the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis, US Senator Dianne Feinstein has had to answer questions about securities transactions involving her husband just before the market stagnation . A spokesperson for Senator Feinstein informed KPIX 5 that, in April, she spoke voluntarily to law enforcement about her investment banker's husband's stock transactions, as well as provided additional documents. The news of the scrutiny appears when North Carolina Senator Richard Burr resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee amid an FBI investigation into his stock operations. read more

Coronacvirus And Medicine

Army contact tracking workers recruited to help fight the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Experts say contact tracing will play a critical role in fighting the coronavirus. It's been practiced for decades, used to combat SARS, Ebola, and AIDS, but never on such a large scale. Technology will surely play an increasing role in contact tracking. But for COVID-19, it's starting the old-fashioned way, person-to-person and boots on the ground. When the pandemic caused Robin Fletcher's sales work to stop, he took the opportunity to use his skills with people for something more meaningful. "We really need to think at a deeper level than what I'm capable of doing, he's going to call us to adapt," Fletcher said. read more

Coronavirus reopening

Sonoma County Awakens to Ease COVID-19 Trade Restrictions

SANTA ROSA – At midnight, Sonoma businesses started waking up after months of a forced shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the reopening process has not been without debate between some county supervisors and the public health official. The point of discussion has been about which companies should reopen and how soon they should be allowed to do so. "We always put public health on top, but I think we can open up a little more widely and still be safe," said Board of Supervisors chair Susan Gorin. read more

Bay Area pastors demonstrate against COVID-19 Church closure, insist they reopen in late May

OAKLAND – Representatives of churches throughout the state of California, including the Bay Area, joined together Thursday to meet, asking Governor Gavin Newsom to allow them to reopen their doors. The group of pastors, priests and church leaders held a press conference at Oakland's Acts Full Gospel Church on Thursday afternoon and said that even if they don't have Newsom's blessing, they will reopen on May 31. Pastors and their organizations represent hundreds of churches throughout California. "We will have the restrooms and benches, and all sanitized for the next service. And we will (after each service). We will also provide gloves and masks for everyone who comes," said Bishop Bob Jackson, the leader of Full Acts Gospel. read more

North shore communities tell Bay Area hikers to stay home

FORT BRAGG: It's hard to blame someone for wanting to leave the Bay Area for a day amidst the permanent order to stay home. While people are supposed to stay, some are going out to places like Fort Bragg and that is creating a gap between the locals on the north coast. "They are coming," said Roger Larson, owner of the Cleone grocery store near Fort Bragg. "Outsiders have come and I noticed it last week." Despite efforts to keep crowds away, hikers hit the shoreline last weekend, leaving Fort Bragg residents with mixed emotions. "Well, it's divided in the middle," said Hawk Stever regarding views on and around Fort Bragg. read more

San Francisco Issues City-Specific Guidelines for Retail Sidewalk Pickup

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials in San Francisco on Thursday issued detailed guidelines that retail stores eligible to reopen on May 18 must continue to operate within specific coronavirus restrictions. Mayor London Breed made her initial announcement about the reopening of San Francisco's retail businesses on Wednesday. Initially, the city was expected to allow only florists, bookstores, cosmetics stores, and a few others to reopen Monday for pickup and delivery services. During his coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Breed announced that he was expanding that order to any retail store that has direct access to the street. read more

Oakland bans sale of food and food trucks in city parks until May 31

OAKLAND – Officials in Oakland announced Thursday that the city would restrict sales at parks, including food trucks, until the end of May to encourage physical estrangement during the coronavirus pandemic. The city made the announcement in a press release issued Thursday afternoon, stating that the ban on selling vehicles in the parks would begin on May 15 and end on May 31. The ban extends to food trucks, which will not be able to operate in or near Parks in Oakland. The new measures were aimed at reducing the concentration of people in city park areas. The announcement noted that parking lots in all Oakland parks would also remain closed until the end of the month. read more

Sonoma County Modifies Shelter Order in Place, Allows Additional Business to Reopen

SANTA ROSA – Sonoma County will allow additional businesses to reopen with new changes to the county-based shelter order, beginning Friday. On Thursday, the county Health Officer, Dr. Sundari Mase, amended the shelter order to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. Retail sales for sidewalk pickup, delivery, or shipping are permitted in shopping malls, shopping malls, and points of sale. All access to the store and the covered shopping center would remain closed to the public. read more

%MINIFYHTMLdfb29c4efa079471c53d325dfa6aea5320%

Fremont Police: Elon Musk honoring deal with health officials; Tesla assembly plant not fully operational

FREMONT – Fremont Police Inspectors conducted a site visit at the Tesla assembly facility to ensure that automaker Elon Musk complied with the terms of its agreement with local health officials to be able to reopen the massive plant. Monday.

Despite an almost full employee parking lot, inspectors found that operations within the expanding facility had not increased to full capacity as reported. "We conducted a site visit yesterday," Fremont police said in an email to KPIX 5. "We had full access to the facility … We note that they have definitely not returned to full operations, as reported by numerous media outlets. " read more

Palo Alto issues the requirement for facial coatings

PALO ALTO – Palo Alto residents are now required to cover their faces in public after a City Council decision Monday and an emergency order from the city manager, city officials said. The order went into effect at noon on Wednesday and was the result of a unanimous decision by the council. Facial covers should be worn any time a resident is outside the home, except when participating in outdoor recreational activities. Even then, residents must stay six feet from each other. read more

Coronavirus And Sports

Bearded Warriors coach Steve Kerr greets essential workers

SAN FRANCISCO – As if he had spent time on a desert island with Tom Hanks, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took his time Wednesday night to greet essential workers in the Bay Area Francisco man during a social media conversation with South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna Kerr's youthful gaze as he guided the Warriors to five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and three titles have disappeared during their months of refuge at home like millions of other Bay Area residents. He joined Khanna in an Instagram live chat that looked more like Tom Hanks after months of being stranded on a deserted Pacific island in the movie "Cast Away." Kerr's hair was a bit tousled and his beard was mostly gray. read more

San Jose earthquakes could resume coronavirus-delayed season at Disney World under MLS proposal

SAN JOSE – Major League Soccer is considering resuming the season this summer with all teams, including the San Jose Earthquakes, playing in Orlando, Florida. Details of the plan are still being considered, but the league's 26 teams and limited staff would likely be protected in a complex with games played without fans at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World, a person with knowledge of the plan to The Associated. Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the plan has not been formally announced. The proposal was first reported by the Washington Post. read more

Coronavirus and Schools

Oakland Schools Seek $ 12.5 Million to Close the Digital Divide in Coronavirus Remote Learning

OAKLAND – The City of Oakland, Oakland Unified School District, Oakland Public Education Fund and non-profit Tech Exchange announced a campaign Thursday to raise $ 12.5 million for computer and internet access for all students in Oakland. The fundraising campaign was spurred by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that forced students to learn and participate in class while at home. At the start of the pandemic, approximately half of the district's 50,000 students lacked Internet access. Since then, the district has loaned more than 18,000 Google Chromebooks of its school inventories to students across the city, but some 5,000 students and their families still lack access to the Internet and computer technology. read more

Most Peralta Community College Dist. Online Classes in Fall

OAKLAND – Students at Laney College, Merritt College, College of Alameda and Berkeley City College will take the majority of their classes remotely this fall, Peralta Community College District officials said Wednesday. Disciplines requiring face-to-face instruction will offer face-to-face classes whenever it is safe to do so. School district staff members will make changes to classrooms and labs so that instruction is safe for students who take in-person classes in the fall. As the health emergency evolves, more information on the university district can be found at safe.peralta.edu. read more

Coronavirus and business

San Francisco's Largest Corporate Landlord Receives Federal Small Business Loan COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – The city's largest corporate owner, Veritas Investments, admits that he applied for and received a small business loan from the Check Protection Program for $ 3.6 million. In a statement, Veritas defended his loan: "With our deeply affected income and lack of access to capital, we reduced significant parts of our staff and implemented salary cuts across the board … The PPP loan allows us to save top jobs line,quot;. employees and is critical to our business operations. "The company has fewer than 200 employees. The federal PPE is intended for small businesses, which it defines as companies with fewer than 500 workers. read more

Increasing Demand for Meal Kits Boosts Hiring at Blue Apron East Bay Fulfillment Center

RICHMOND – The pioneer of the Blue Apron meal kit may be for sale, but the company's future looks brighter now that it has been rediscovered by consumers trapped in their homes. Blue Apron shares rose nearly 25% this year, a recovery largely driven by the company that said in February it was evaluating "strategic options." That looks like the equivalent of putting up a "For Sale,quot; sign on your lawn. But February seems eons ago. That was before many Americans were forced to take refuge on the spot due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So instead of going out to eat or ordering takeout, more people are dusting off their kitchen utensils and cooking for themselves. read more

Hayward Offers Rent Relief Grants For Residents At Risk Of Displacement

HAYWARD – The City of Hayward announced Wednesday that rent relief grants for residents financially affected by the new coronavirus pandemic and facing displacement are now available. Under the program, the city will provide one-time payments of up to $ 2,500 per household, in order to "close the gap between what tenants can afford and their actual rent," city officials said. Qualified residents include those with incomes less than 50 percent of the area median income, or up to 80 percent of the area median income with income equal to or greater than 30 percent of their income, according to city officials. read more

Coronavirus and cancellations

Organizers cancel popular San Francisco Stern Grove music festival

SAN FRANCISCO – A popular free summer concert season that draws thousands of music fans annually to San Francisco's Stern Grove Park has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, authorities said. Stern Grove Festival Executive Director Bob Fiedler announced Thursday that the Sunday-scheduled event from June 14 to August 16, 2020 will be canceled today. It was the first time in the festival's long history that it has taken place. has been canceled Organizers issued a press release in addition to making an announcement through their social media accounts. read more

Monterey Jazz Festival rescheduled for 2021 due to COVID-19

MONTEREY – The Monterey Jazz Festival is the last event to be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and organizers announced Thursday that the festival will not reoccur until September 2021. The postponement is the first in 62 years of festival history. It was scheduled for September 25-27 this year at the Monterey County Fairgrounds, but the new dates are now set for September 24-26, 2021. People who have already purchased tickets for the 2020 version can donate The value of the ticket to support the continuation of the festival, transfer the ticket for use in 2021, or request a full refund by July 17, according to organizers. read more