Formula E lost $ 11.6 million during its fifth season

The Formula E electric racing series recorded a loss of € 10.6 million in record revenue of € 161.5 million in its fifth season, or around $ 11.6 million and $ 177.6 million, respectively, depending on the exchange rate at the time. The new financial figures were revealed in a previously unreported filing in the UK Registrar of Companies, and cover the company's fiscal year ending July 31, 2019, just a few weeks after the fifth season reached its end.

Formula E has now posted a loss in each year of its existence, but new figures show that the series was as close as ever before making a profit, meaning it was on relatively solid financial ground before its sixth season. was completely interrupted. The COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

It's a great achievement for such a young racing series, especially as other major motorsports have struggled to attract new fans and have had a hard time retaining existing ones. But it is not something that came out of nowhere. Formula E is backed by a consortium of large investors (including Liberty Media and Discovery Communications), and signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Arabia to run races there. He has now primarily cut his losses each season, as the series shifted its main source of financing from capital investment to sponsorship and career income.

The series lost 63 million euros (about $ 69 million) in its first season with negligible income of 21 euros (about 23 million dollars) in its first season. In Season 2, Formula E nearly cut those losses in half to € 35 million (about $ 39 million) in revenue of € 57 million (about $ 63 million). The series lost € 21 million (about $ 23 million) in € 95 million (about $ 106 million) of revenue in its third season. And Formula E reported losses of € 26 million (about $ 29 million) on € 133.4 million (about $ 149 million) of revenue during Season 4.

The fifth season was great for Formula E in some respects. The series featured a radical new car with a battery that lasted the entire duration of its 45-minute runs. In previous seasons, the battery only lasted about 25 minutes of competitive racing, forcing drivers to brake and swap cars mid-race. The new car is also faster and more powerful, and its wild design helped set it apart from other open-wheel racing series.

In Season 5, Formula E had also reached a point where it began to feature more manufacturer engagement than any other racing series on the planet. Nissan joined the series and competed against players like Audi, Jaguar and BMW. Another team (HWA RaceLab) entered the series as a kind of precursor to Mercedes-Benz's involvement in Season 6, which is when Porsche also joined.

As a result, Formula E organizers say that in the new season 5 presentation, the cumulative attendance from its 13 races eclipsed 400,000, 9 percent compared to season 4, and the total television audience was 411. million, 25 percent more.

However, just like those other motorsport series, Formula E had to pause its sixth season earlier this year when the new coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic. A revamped version of their new car has been delayed, and possibly even canceled, as the series is already working on another major redesign in time for the 2022-2023 season.