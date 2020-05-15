Former Palo Alto VA chief of cardiology Dr. John Giacomini charged with alleged sexual assault on subordinates – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Federal authorities have charged Dr. John Giacomini, a former Chief of Cardiology at the Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Hospital, with alleged sexual assault of a subordinate doctor at the hospital.

A 71-year-old federal grand jury in San José accused Giacomini of abusive sexual contact with the unidentified woman while both were on duty at the Palo Alto VA hospital in December 2017. The Atherton resident was charged with subjecting the victim to unwanted sexual acts and without consent. He made contact while he was the head of the hospital's cardiology department, a position he held for more than 30 years.

Giacomini also served on the Stanford University School of Medicine. Since the alleged sexual assault occurred on federal property, the VA Office of the Inspector General referred the matter to the Federal Attorney's Office for federal prosecution. Giacomini no longer works at Palo Alto VA Hospital or Stanford University.

The Palo Alto Daily Post reported that a VA memo about the Giacomini investigation said he engaged in "a prohibited relationship with a subordinate,quot; and created a "intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment."

According to the Daily Post, the memo said that the victim reported that Giacomini started hugging her when she was leaving her office in the fall of 2017, which then reached out to rub her back and kiss her neck, even when she said she didn't want a relationship. with the.

In the coming months, the memo said Giacomini allegedly became more aggressive and began to touch her breasts and buttocks and hug her in a position such that her hands were held against her genitals, according to the Daily Post. Giacomini described their interactions as consensual, according to the memo.

Giacomini made his initial appearance over the phone Thursday and had a bond of $ 200,000, federal prosecutors said. His next appearance in court is scheduled for July 7.

Giacomini faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $ 250,000 fine, restitution, supervised release, and a special evaluation. Any sentence after conviction would be imposed after considering federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors said.