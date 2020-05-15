Former Biden employees were concerned about other creepy senators, not Biden

%MINIFYHTML46495536190588722895937e91962a2615% From left to right: Senator Strom Thurmond at the microphone, Senator Ted Kennedy standing in the center, Senator Joe Biden sitting on the right, and Senator Howard Metzenbaum standing on the far right. Image: AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden's reputation as Toucher in series has, in a way, turned the sexual assault allegations against him in a question of "Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?" But Biden's firm denial of wrongdoing is now backed by dozens of his former employees.

PBS NewsHour I speak 74 former Biden employees, including 62 women, over allegations made by Tara Reade, Biden's former Senate staff member who says Biden sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. The general consensus: Biden might have been a bit practical, but he was far from the biggest jerk in the Senate.

The former employees noted that while their experiences do not deny Reade's allegations, neither their personal experiences nor the Senate rumor coincided with Reade's allegations. According to NewsHour, “None of the people interviewed said they had experienced sexual harassment, assault, or misconduct by Biden. They all said they never heard any rumors or allegations that Biden engaged in sexual misconduct, until the recent assault charge made by Tara Reade. "

The long immersion in the culture of Biden, Reade, and Capitol Hill in the 1990s made a valiant effort to uncover each and every story of the former senator's exploitative or violent behavior that could have been buried for decades. Lack of a pattern or series of sexual assault allegations does not necessarily mean that there are none, or that all who commit assault or The misconduct necessarily does so in a pattern, but the fact that not a single former staff member PBS spoke to made additional allegations is an obvious victory for Team Biden.

Still there It was a pattern that the employees knew well: shoulder massages and many of them.

Bellesa vibrators are medium price and high quality sex toys (and …

Along with Reade sexual assault allegationsHe also said that Biden often rubbed his shoulders and neck. Seven other women also accused Biden of inappropriate touch, including rubbing on the shoulders and smelling her hair. In April 2019, a few weeks before announcing his presidential candidacy, Biden released a video message. acknowledging the allegations from touching unwanted.

%MINIFYHTML46495536190588722895937e91962a2616%

"I've always tried to make a human connection," said Biden. "I shake hands. I hug people. I grab men and women by the shoulders and say they can do this. (…) Social norms have begun to change. They have changed, and the boundaries of personal space protection have been reset, and I understand that. I get it. I hear what they say. I understand it. And I will be much more attentive. That is my responsibility. "

One has to wonder how many men smelled Biden's hair, but the employees PBS spoke to saw his sensitive nature as "an endearing quality that was not sexual in nature."

"We knew about Biden," said (former Senate staff member Mary) Byrne. “I was always massaging someone's shoulders. But never anything more than that. There was no atmosphere in it. Many staff members emphasized that people often gravitate towards Biden, as a kind of "head dildo", and look for an arm around a shoulder or a kiss on the cheek. (…) A former staff member said that when Biden does things like stroking women's hair, there is a complicated dynamic at play. His behavior towards women may be "somewhat childish," said the employee. "That doesn't seem like equality, does it? But that was an expression of empathy, rather than flirting."

A staff member admitted that, in retrospect, Biden's delicate tendencies should have been reported, telling NewsHour: "We should probably have recognized that it bothered people." But the men's unexpected touches were reported to be so common that Biden's were not noticeably predatory.

Bryne said: “I remember sitting at a desk outside the Agriculture Committee and a staff member would come and massage your shoulders, saying that you are doing well. The men there felt they had access to your body when you were young.

Bryne allegedly even saw a deputy chief of staff once sitting on a senator's lap.

The creepy senators were so rampant that those who were particularly egregious landed on the Senate version of a Shitty Media Men list. Biden's encouraging mark of shoulder rubs apparently failed the cut:

"You must know which senators you didn't want to be alone in an elevator with," said Liz Tankersley, who was legislative director of Biden from 1985 to 1993. "No one said Joe Biden was one of them." On that list in 1993, according to various employees, was Senator Bob Packwood, Republican of Oregon. He later resigned, in 1995, after the public disclosure that he had engaged in years of aggressive sexual behavior towards women, including employees. The late Senator Strom Thurmond, a Republican from South Carolina, was also infamously on the list of avoiding the elevator, employees said. Like another late legislator: Senator Ted Kennedy, D-Mass.

A Man men-Style office culture might have been the norm, but that doesn't mean that women who had to experience a senator put his arm around their waist simply ignored it. Sexual harassment allegations repeatedly rocked politics in the early 1990s, perhaps most notably Anita Hill's allegations against Judge Clarence Thomas, and the rules were already changing at that time, not just now, 30 years later. And yet, that Biden, with his shoulder rubs and hairstyles, was not the type of man told to avoid all staff, says less about Biden, and more about the countless men on Capitol Hill. that they were never forced to recognize their unlimited rights to women's bodies. There are probably several women who have felt fear in the presence of the powerful and beloved politicians they worked for, because a hug here and a kiss there was just another day at the office is an infuriating prospect, one that neither benevolent acts nor legislation innovative can override