Former 6ix9ine's Sara Molina and alleged baby Mama Layna fight over the comment by & # 39; Streets & # 39;

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine and his exes apparently have one thing in common, which is their ability to hit each other online. Having been involved in a separate dispute with the rapper, his baby mom Sara Molina and his alleged baby mom Layna are now entangled in a fight of their own.

It all started when Layna exposed Keef boss for slipping on their DMs. In screenshots of their conversation, the "Love Sosa" rapper tried to bond with Layna and invited her to Los Angeles, but she didn't seem interested. "You are very pretty to that boy," he praised her, apparently hinting that 6ix9ine didn't deserve her.

Layna wrote in her Instagram Stories that she was a loyal person: "I'm not hanging around with the guys who say my kids are dead." Then he punched Sara and added: "I'd rather not belong to ANYONE than to the streets … what the hell." She was borrowing FutureThe words for Sara after hitmaker "Turn On the Lights" recently called Sara saying "she belongs to the streets" on Twitter.

Noticing Layna's comment, Sara would not be silent. She quickly responded by posting on her own Instagram Stories: "Who, she does NOT belong to anyone. God bless, keep trying." Then he sent Layna a picture of a cookie and wrote underneath, "For you." Layna accepted the gift, replying that her "cookie" is only for her.

Then Sara returned with another blow to Layna, trying to make her realize the reality of her situation. "He is not a stupid father. HIS DAUGHTER HAS NOT BEEN PUBLICLY REQUESTED FROM YOU OR HAS BEEN PASSED," he yelled. "You bring Chief Keef into this after your & # 39; BABY FATHER & # 39; already hit him, you left him out of this HES has been through enough."

Before this, Sara was involved in a coming and going with Future after being seen with Rich the Kid, possibly to film his cameo in his next music video. In her last clapback to the rapper, Sara dragged Lori harvey as if saying: "Worry about your shit that has been on the streets … and diddy … and her children."

In Lori's defense, Layna stepped in as she published her story, "why he came looking for @loriharvey like this because our future toxic king said you were FRIED."