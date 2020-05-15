Florida Governor outlines next steps on theme park reopening route: Up News Info

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlined on Friday what the next steps may be on the road to reopening the state's theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

At a press conference, DeSantis asked park operators to present their reopening plans to the state, adding that "they would need to have the endorsement of the relative official in their locality: the mayor of Orange County, wherever he is speaking " said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told local media later in the day that he has received no plans to reopen the parks, and that he does not expect any reopening until June at the earliest.

"They must identify the safe date that they believe they can resume safe operations," DeSantis said of the park's operators. "They have to provide how they are going to do it, how they are going to accommodate the guests, how they are going to protect the staff …"

In late April, an Orange County Economic Task Force that includes representatives from Disney and Universal issued preliminary guidelines as the state considers a phased approach to reopen the parks. Among the recommendations: the largest theme parks will operate at 50% of their capacity during a Phase 1 period, and could increase to 75% of their capacity in Phase 2. All employees would have to wear face masks; Non-contact hand sanitizer will be available at each ticket entrance and turnstile, and at each attraction / ride entrance and exit; there will be temperature controls for staff before their shifts; as well as regular cleaning of all railings and surfaces. Any staff member age 65 or older will be encouraged to stay home.

The two main parks have been closed since mid-March due to the current coronavirus pandemic, and most of their employees saw pay cuts or permits. Disney said the estimated impact of COVID-19 on the company's second-quarter operating income in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment was approximately $ 1 billion.

Disney reopened its Shanghai Disneyland this week after being the first to close in January due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the United States, your Disney Springs in Orlando will reopen next week. Disneyland in Anaheim remains closed.

Universal Orlando remains closed, but its adjacent CityWalk locations reopened Thursday.

"My goal in all of this is to maintain security first, but let's work and innovate to get a 'yes' to these things," DeSantis continued today by presenting broader plans for Florida to complete phase 1 of its reopening plan. I can't tell you when this will be, but I think we need to say to make up your plan, show us what you have, work with your local officials, and then we'll see what we can do. "