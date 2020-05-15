Fitbit reportedly plans to build ventilators to help treat patients with COVID-19

Fitbit, which makes portable fitness tracking devices, will shift supply chain resources to make emergency ventilators, Fitbit CEO James Park told CNBC. The ventilators will be used to help treat patients with COVID-19 and could help strengthen the national supply of medical devices, which were needed during the pandemic.

"There was a lot of concern about the fan shortage and we realized that we already had experience in the supply chain," Park told CNBC.

Fitbit plans to submit designs for the fan to the FDA under an emergency use authorization

Fitbit plans to submit its fan designs to the Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization "in the coming days," according to CNBC. An emergency use authorization is exactly what it sounds like: it allows a medical device or product that has not been officially approved by the FDA to be used to treat a life-threatening illness.

Park aims for the fans to be the "most advanced,quot; user emergency fan available for a "lower,quot; cost, but no price has been determined, according to CNBC. Most fans cost thousands of dollars, and high-end fans can cost as much as $ 50,000. A Fitbit spokesperson declined to give further details to The Verge

Various organizations have contributed manufacturing resources to manufacture fans. GM and Ford have offered manufacturing space to some fan companies to help them produce more units. NASA developed a ventilator designed specifically for patients with COVID-19; The fan received an emergency use authorization on April 30, which means it can go into production. Phone accessory maker Belkin has developed a single-use emergency fan in collaboration with the University of Illinois, which is under review for an emergency use authorization. And Tesla is developing a new fan that reuses parts used in Tesla cars.