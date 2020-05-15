First German cinemas reopened today; For many the numbers do not add up – Up News Info

Germany has become the last country to allow part of its cinemas to reopen as authorities begin to relax the nation's coronavirus blockade.

The federal government has outlined a gradual tightening of the restrictions, but decisions are being made at the regional level, and the hardest hit areas, such as Bavaria, are unlikely to allow locations to reopen for a time.

Hesse, a central German state with just over six million inhabitants and including the cities of Wiesbaden and Frankfurt, has become the first region to allow cinemas to open their doors and welcome members of the public as of today. (May 15), although in preventive conditions of coronavirus.

The region has 346 screens (as of 2019), but most of them remain closed, and several operators say it's simply not feasible to reopen under current conditions, particularly given the 25% maximum occupancy rate – 30% (depending on the area).

However, at least two cinemas have decided to try it.

The Astor Film Lounge in the MyZeil shopping center in Frankfurt reopened, allowing a maximum of 100 guests at any time through its five screens. The films on offer are mainly successful releases from recent years, such as Knives Out, Bohemian Rhapsody and Parasiteas well as more recent releases like The Knights and german photos The Kangaroo Chronicles (Die Känguru-Chroniken) and System Crasher. Classics will also be offered, starting with Breakfast at Tiffany & # 39; s.

Entrance to the cinema is only allowed with a face mask, but can be removed once the guest has taken their seat. There is distancing between audience members on the screens, and the on-site bar is currently closed, though visitors receive a free drink on arrival.

The Kronberger Lichtspiele in Taunus, Hesse is also open today. The single-screen venue has a total of 181 seats and is limited to a maximum occupancy of 60, and according to its website, it only shows one movie right now, The Kangaroo Chronicles.

However, most cinemas remain closed, and the economic challenge of reopening with such limited capacity is a concern across the entire exhibitor landscape. German chains like Kinopolis and Metropolis do not appear to have opened any of their locations in the region. Along with the problem of limited seating, there are also concerns about the lack of audience-friendly movies available from dealers, a regional report in Bild said today.

As Up News Info recently reported, an initial 15% of places in Norway reopened last weekend, though admission numbers were positive enough for local sources to predict that there will be more confidence this weekend and more will follow suit. . Earlier this week, Up News Info interviewed the owners of Norway's leading cinema chain to discuss how they approached the reopening.

Earlier, the CEO of HDF Kino, Germany's largest theater organization, told Up News Info that they expected July to be a realistic time frame for a more widespread reopening of theaters in the country.