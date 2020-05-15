Filmfare Recommends: Madhuri Dixit's Best Hits

She danced with Ek do teen on screen in the 80s and has been ruling our hearts ever since. Madhuri Dixit was a true phenomenon. She was a female superstar in her own right giving hits after hits year after year as the seasons change. The rains may be late, but a Madhuri Dixit movie is always delivered on time. Except for Amitabh Bachchan, she was paired with almost every major male star of her day and not just playing candy for them. Their roles got equal, if not better, footage. And her dance numbers were really beautiful. On the occasion of his birthday today, we bring you a list of his best successes in recent years. Enjoy your dhak dhak exuberance during the present lockdown scenario.

Tezaab (1988)

Director: N. Chandra

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Chunky Pandey, Anupam Kher, Kiran Kumar

Anil Kapoor plays a young college boy who wants nothing more than to join the navy and serve his country, but circumstances compel him to lead a life of crime. The film highlighted society's seething anger, which is mostly kept under control but acts like acid when it breaks out. He did not have a larger-than-life villain, but a lord from the ordinary slums who ruled over its inhabitants through the use of fear. Munna (Anil Kapoor) closes off the horns with him to save his girlfriend (Mohini) and is forced to go toe-to-toe with the bully in climax to end his reign and finally finally shut down his own. He suppressed resentment and anger. The film had a current of violence and was not just another masala artist. The song Ek do teen from the movie performed in Madhuri made her a superstar and is still famous today.

Ram Lakhan (1989)

Director: Subhash Ghai

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit, Raakhee, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher

When Sharda's husband (Raakhee) is killed by her two evil cousins, Bhishamber (Amrish Puri) and Bhanu (Paresh Rawal), and she and her two young children are thrown out into the street, she vows that her two sons will avenge all of this. . after growing up Old Ram (Jackie Shroff) grows up to be a high-ranking police officer. Young Laxman (Anil Kapoor) also joins the police because he feels it is an easy way to earn money. He is easily corrupted by the bribes he receives and it is up to Ram to make his brother see the light of day. Madhuri Dixit played Laxman's girlfriend Radha. Subhash Ghai had reportedly offered him a dance number in Karma, which was edited. He promised to make it up and the result was this movie. Her partner with Anil Kapoor was charismatic and made her dance numbers O Ramji and Bekadar bekhabar seem charming.

Parinda (1989)

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher

Vidhu Vinod Chopra made a gritty saga of the underworld. It was a kind of pioneering product of the neo-noir gangster genre later adopted by Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap. Kishan (Jackie Shroff) and Karan (Anil Kapoor) are orphans growing up in Mumbai. To provide a better life for his younger brother, Kishan joins Anna's (Nana Patekar) gang and soon becomes his most trusted lieutenant. Karan sees his friend Inspector Prakash being killed by Anna's henchmen and he joins Anna in order to kill those responsible. He begins to demand his revenge, taking out his targets one by one. He falls in love and marries Paro (Madhuri Dixit), Prakash's sister and his childhood girlfriend. They are killed on their wedding night when Anna learns of Karan's duplicity, leading Kishan to kill Anna by burning him alive. The movie became known for a rather risky honeymoon scene between Madhuri and Anil. His realistic portrait of Paro was admired.

Dil (1990)

Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Aamir Khan, Saeed Jaffrey, Deven Varma, Anupam Kher

Inder Kumar made a college romance with many melodramatic twists and turns. The romance of Madhu (Madhuri Dixit) and Raja begins with them playing pranks on each other. She even goes so far as to accuse him of false rape and falls in love when he doesn't retaliate. They really love each other. Meanwhile, his father Hazariprasad (Anupam Kher) pretends to be a wealthy man in order to marry his son to Lord Mehra's daughter (Saeed Jaffrey), who turns out to be Madhu. When Mehra finds out about this duplicity, he humiliates Hazari Prasad. The two become sworn enemies. However, the two children secretly marry and their respective parents repudiate them. When Raja is injured, Hazari Prasad helps Madhu on the condition that he abandon his life forever. He lies to her son later that she left him. Knowing the truth, he rushes to the airport to keep her from flying away and her world is complete once again. The chemistry between Madhuri and Aamir in the film was out of this world. Khambe jaisi khadi hai shot at them turned into a fury. Other songs like O piya piya, Hum pyar karne wale, Humne ghar choda hai also became popular.

Saajan (1991)

Director: Lawrence D’Souza

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit

Two male stars hell-bent on sacrificing their love for the protagonist to prove their mutual friendship might seem like too dramatic a premise today. However, Hindi cinema has been brought up in the bros-before-hoes tradition as if it were nobody's business. The film is said to be inspired by the play Cyrano de Bergerac. Sanjay Dutt's character is a disabled orphan raised by Salman Khan's parents. The two grow up as brothers and would easily die for each other. While the former has a reserved personality, the latter is a kind of playboy. Sanjay Dutt writes poetry under a pseudonym, and a popular singer, played by Madhuri, sings them at her shows and falls in love with him. She likes it, but when she finds out that her best friend feels sorry for her, she lets Salman borrow his pseudonym and pose as a poet. Whether the singer loves only the lines or the man behind them is the dilemma the musical offers. Songs like Mera dil bhi kitna paagal hai, Bahut pyar karte hain and Dekha hai pehli baar continue to be a hit.

Beta (1992)



Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Aruna Irani

Beta is an official remake of the 1987 Tamil film Enga Chinna Rasa (1987). Madhuri plays Saraswati, the good wife of Raju (Anil Kapoor). He has a blind devotion to his stepmother, Laxmi (Aruna Irani) and cannot see through his mechanisms. Laxmi has deliberately raised him as a fool as he wants to control him for his wealth. When Saraswati finds out, a war of wits ensues between her and her mother-in-law. It was a movie about family dynamics, and Madhuri stood out as an intelligent and loving wife who must make her husband realize the truth about his stepmother. His scenes of confrontation with Aruna Irani were the life of the film. The movie had the famous song Dhak dhak karne laga performed in Madhuri. The songs Koyal si teri boli and Saiyan ji se chup ke were also hits.

Khal Nayak (1993)

Director: Subhash Ghai

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt

Subhash Ghai turned the antihero into a hero in this story about a villain who was wounded by heroin. It was a modern version of the Ramayana story with all kinds of banging and whistling. Madhuri plays an undercover police officer who dresses as a nautch girl to capture a criminal named Ballu (Sanjay Dutt). He is doing everything to restore the reputation of his fiance Ram (Jackie Shroff), accused of helping Ballu escape from prison. She learns about Ballu's past and helps him escape police shooting. Ballu, who likes and admires her, eventually reforms through love when she learns that she is likely to be rigorously punished and surrenders in court before that happens. The film created history due to the hugely controversial song Choli ke peeche kya hai, which remains one of the best songs ever imagined in Madhuri. It was her grace and charm that made the song stand out and made us forget the double meaning contained in the lyrics.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! (1994)

Director: Sooraj Barjatya.

Starring: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl

The movie gave us a flow chart of how an arranged marriage works. Parents first have a meeting, then the engagement takes place and the various ancillary ceremonies culminate on D-Day. Madhuri Dixit played Renuka Shahane's younger sister who falls in love with her sister's brother-in-law. The two Marathi girls were the perfect epitome of sibling love. The film showed the burgeoning romance between the groom's brother and the bride's sister, and then plunged deep into melodrama when the older sister dies and the younger one is forced to marry her brother-in-law for the sake of their newborn son. The chemistry of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit was really palpable and made us believe in Sanskari love. They presented themselves as real people despite the OTT display of emotions. Composer Raamlaxman reached a musical high with this one, with every song, be it Didi tera devar deewana, Pehla pehla pyar hai, or the title song that proves to be very popular.

Raja (1995)

Director: Indra Kumar

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor

Raja became a great success based on Madhuri Dixit's histrionics. He loaded the film onto his formidable shoulders and people began to say that he should have been called Rani. Raja (Sanjay Kapoor) and Madhu (Madhuri Dixit) got engaged in marriage as children, thanks to the friendship between Rana Mahendra Pratap Garewal (Mukesh Khanna) and Vishwa (Dalip Tahil) – Madhu's brother with Brijnath (Paresh Rawal), Sanjay Dutt's brother. Brijnath suffers a setback in business and becomes poor. Rana and Vishwa break the agreement when they find out about this. Brijnath suffers a mental shock from that and Raja now supports him by whatever means he can. Raja and Madhu fall in love and marry despite the opposition of their brothers. They pay someone to dress like Brijnath and ask them to enter Madhu's room when she is alone. Madhu feels that Brijnath has come to disturb her in the absence of her husband and this leads to a great misunderstanding between the two. How everything is arranged forms the crux of the story.

Dil a Pagal Hai (1997)

Director: Yash Chopra.

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor

Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor) are best friends and perform plays together with his company. Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) is a classically trained dancer and is hopelessly romantic. Their paths cross when Nisha injures her leg during rehearsals and Rahul has to choose someone new to be the protagonist of his new Maya play. Nisha, who is secretly in love with Rahul, is jealous that Pooja take her place. Jealousy intensifies when she realizes that Rahul is falling in love with Pooja. Ajay (Akshay Kumar), Pooja's fiancé, reaches this stage. Rahul is devastated, but the film is headed towards a happy ending when Ajay sacrifices his love by discovering Pooja and Rahul's true feelings for each other. The film featured a dance playoff between Nisha and Pooja, with Nisha not worrying about her injury to face Pooja. Madhuri and SRK make you believe in their characters and also sympathize with Nisha's anguish. Unannounced songwriter Uttam Singh had the biggest hit of his life with the movie and songs like the title track, Le gayi le gayi, Koi ladki hai and more still resonate with us today.

Pukar (2000)

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Om Puri

Hell has no fury like a despised woman, or so they say. Anjali (Madhuri Dixit) and Major Jaidev Rajvansh (Anil Kapoor) are childhood friends. When he returns to his hometown as a war hero, his elders want them to get married during the holidays. But Jaidev has been beaten by Miss India, Pooja Mallapa (Namrata Shirodkar) and wants to marry her. Bitten by jealousy, Anjali plans Jaidev's ruin. She hurts his reputation by leaking false information that makes it look like he was in league with the dreaded terrorist Abhrush (Danny Denzongpa). Later, he realizes his mistake and regrets it. She wants to undo the damage she had done and restore her beloved's reputation, and she is willing to give even her life to that goal. In addition to her histrionics, the film became known for the song Kay sera sera, represented by her and Prabhu Deva.

Devdas (2002)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It is based on the 1917 Bengali novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay of the same name. Shah Rukh Khan plays Devdas, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London and falls in love with his next-door neighbor, Paro (Aishwarya). However, due to the class difference between them, her family does not consent to their marriage. Devdas breaks his heart and becomes an alcoholic due to the pain of separation from his childhood love. Paro's mother married her to a family that is richer than the Devdas family. She marries a widower with children who has no interest in her. Devdas finds help in the arms of a Chandramukhi courtesan (Madhuri Dixit). Madhuri made us fall in love with Chandramukhi's character, giving him the kind of seriousness he deserved. It seemed to have entered the spirit of the original Sarat Babu story. His song numbers like Maar daala and Kaahe chhed were simply out of this world. Devdas, despite Chandramukhi's ministries, simply cannot be reconciled with the separation and his health deteriorates. In the end, breathe one last time at the door of Paro's new home. She can only watch helplessly from afar as he dies.