Film industry pension plan will allow participants to withdraw up to $ 20,000 in financial hardship withdrawals from individual account plans – Up News Info

The Film Industry Pension Plan allows participants to take a financial hardship withdrawal of up to $ 20,000 from their Individual Account Plans "due to the adverse financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic." The Pension Plan, which covers workers below the Hollywood line, says any amount of $ 200 or more can be withdrawn, up to 20% of a participant's 2018 account balance, or a maximum of $ 20,000, whichever is less.

%MINIFYHTML6f7045313099af8738532cc68e85889019%

Read all the requirements here.

Under federal law, those requesting withdrawals for financial hardship must attest that they, their spouse, or a dependent have been diagnosed with COVID-19; who are experiencing adverse financial consequences as a result of being quarantined, suspended, or terminated; that their work hours have been reduced due to the pandemic; that they have been unable to work due to lack of child care due to the virus; or due to the closing or reduction of hours of a business that they owned or operated.

DGA-Producer's health and pension plans took a similar move last month, allowing participants to take up to $ 20,000 in loans against their Supplemental Benefits Plan "retirement funds to help participants experiencing financial difficulties during the unprecedented work stoppage during the COVID-19 crisis. "

%MINIFYHTML6f7045313099af8738532cc68e85889020%

Participants in the Film Industry Pension Plan include tens of thousands of now unemployed members of IATSE's West Coast studio venues, Teamsters Local 399 and Basic Crafts unions, among others.